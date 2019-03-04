Dutch Fork’s Faye Norris to be inducted in SC Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame

Dutch Fork girls basketball coach Faye Norris will be part of this year’s SC Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame class.
Norris is part of the class which also includes Lee Central’s Laverne Knox, Timberland’s Cleve Touchberry, Eastside’s Harvey Tankersley and Byrnes’ Harold McManus. The coaches will be inducted into the SC Basketball Hall of Fame on March 15 as part of North-South All-Star Basketball game festivities.
Norris has been coaching for 30 years at North Augusta and Dutch Fork. She led the Silver Foxes to three straight Class 4A titles in 2012-14 and won more than 500 games in her career.
Norris also has coached in North-South and NC-SC All-Star games. As a player, she won state championship at Aiken in 1975 and went on to play at USC Aiken where he had her No. 10 jersey retired and was induced to the school’s Hall of Fame.
Norris’ husband, Zach, was inducted to the SC Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame in 2017 and just won another state title with Keenan this season.
