Talented rosters set for SC Junior Showcase, Columbia Seniors All-Star games at Heathwood Hall

Rosters for the SC Junior Showcase and Columbia Senior All-Star basketball games were announced Tuesday
The games will be played Saturday at Heathwood Hall High School on Saturday starting with the Columbia Senior girls game at noon and ending with Junior Boys Showcase at 4:45 p.m. Tickets for $9.
The Junior Showcase highlights some of the top talent in the state and features No. 1 and No. 2 ranked players in the state in Dorman’s PJ Hall and Myles Tate and top-ranked girl in Wilson’s Loyal McQueen. Others who played in the game are Duke’s Zion Williamson and Murray State’s Ja’ Morant, who are potential top five picks in this year’s NBA Draft.
The senior games feature some of the top players in Columbia with many having signed with colleges. State championship participants Ridge View, Keenan, Gray Collegiate, Cardinal Newman and Spring Valley have several players on the rosters.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The State
#ReadLocal
“We are excited about our fourth year and opportunity once again to get our best players in South Carolina under one roof,” event organizer Carey Rich said. “This is a way to promote the top juniors before they begin their AAU season and this is a big summer for them. There always will be talent evaluators at the game and a good way to showcase top talent in the state.
“And we are very proud of the tradition in Columbia and this helps celebrate some of the best senior players in the area. We’ve had unwavering support from high school and AAU coaches to make sure their players were a part of it.”
Senior Boys Rosters
North
Tre Jackson, Blythewood; Asanti Price, Keenan; Tommy Bruner, Gray Collegiate; Latrell Taylor, Keenan; Khalil Robinson, Gray Collegiate; Dallaz Corbitt, Gray Collegiate; Mason Carver, Lexington; Demaje Hicks, Lower Richland; Bradley Foulks, Lexington; Norman Nowell, Richland Northeast; Travis Thompson, Blythewood; Joshua Felder, Spring Valley
Coach: JoJo English, Richland Northeast
South
Malcolm Wilson, Ridge View; Walyn Napper, Ridge View; Crosby Harris-James, Ridge View; Chico Carter Cardinal Newman; Russell Jones, Westwood; DJ Sinkler, AC Flora; Tajay Dunlap, Westwood; Andrew Robinson, River Bluff; Trevez Caldwell, Irmo; Bryson Earle, Cardinal Newman; Keenan Coats, Swansea; Chase Raymond, Dutch Fork; Malik Tucker, Cardinal Newman
Coach: Bret Jones, Dutch Fork
Senior Girls Rosters
North
Ashley Williamson, Spring Valley; Taylor Britt, Spring Valley; Destiny Coleman, Spring Valley; McKinley Brooks-Sumpter, AC Flora; Alexis Mims, Blythewood; Kayla Gordon, Gray Collegiate; Lakyra Weeks, Blythewood; Myra Jackson, Airport; Dabrielle Williams, AC Flora; Emma Fabry, Chapin; Morgan Goodwin, Heathwood Hall
Coach: Coral Jones, AC Flora
South
Danae McNeal, Swansea; Unique Drake Westwood; Olivia Thompson, Lexington; Maliyah Lockett, Westwood; Essence Marshall, Westwood; Ireona Brooks, Lower Richland; Madison Dopico, Irmo; Brooke Foulks, Lexington; Ariel Starks, Eau Claire; AaBreah Keitt, Brookland-Cayce; Lakeyn Boyd, Fairfield Central
Coach: Molly Goodrich, Lexington
Junior Showcase Rosters
Boys
East Team
PJ Hall, Dorman; Myles Tate, Dorman; Jordan Burch, Hammond; Isaiah Caldwell, Heathwood Hall, Travion Davis, Clarendon Hall; Kelton Talford, Great Falls; Dallan Wright, Saluda; Brendon Benson, Daniel; Darjuwaun Brown, North Charleston; Jalen Deloach, Gray Collegiate; Latavian Lawrence, Silver Bluff; Isayah Owens, High Point Academy
Coaches: Mike Hopkins, Conway; Andre Likes, Saluda
West Team
Ja’Von Benson, Ridge View; Cincere Scott, Ridge View; Quentin Hodge, Lakewood; Raekwon Horton, Keenan; Patrick Iriel, AC Flora; Case Roach Travelers Rest; Justin Amadi, Hillcrest; Draylan Burton, Powdersville; Messiah Oakman, Northside Christian; Dillon Jones, Keenan; Tauren Watson, White Knoll
Coaches: Daryl Jarvis, West Florence; Patrick Clark, North
Girls
East Team
Loyal McQueen, Wilson; D’myra Tucker, Orangeburg-Wilkinson; Lauryn Taylor, Spring Valley; Marissa Powe Christ Church; Jada Burton, Byrnes; Maleia Bracone, TL Hanna; Audrey Meyers, Cardinal Newman; Jykya Bell, Dillon; Riana Green, Latta; Jordan Brown, McCormick; Dyani Burke; Taniah Wilkins, High Point
Coach: Jessica Gerald, Wilson
West Team
Nyah Leveretter, Westwood; Alexis Rice, Dorman; Augusta Dixon, James Island; I’mani Ingram, North Augusta; Tyliah Burns, North Augusta; JaRae Smith, Woodmont; Tamerah Brown, Sumter; Lamani Simmons, Legacy Charter; Ja’la Wade, Westwood; Keici Adams, Nation Ford; CaVashia Johnson, North Charleston
Coach: Reese Felder, Cross
Comments