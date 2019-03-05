Midlands players, coaches picked for SC Basketball Coaches North-South All-Star games

SC Basketball Coaches North-South Rosters
Games are March 16 at Lexington High School
BOYS
North
Zach Baldinelli (Boiling Springs), Khalil Stringer (Broome), Ta’Lon Cooper (Dorman), London Porter (High Point Academy), Cooper Fowler (J.L. Mann), Zeb Graham (Nation Ford), Malik Bryant (Nation Ford), Nick Paul (Newberry), Walyn Napper (Ridge View), Matthew Kormylo (Southside Christian), Sean Jenkins (Spartanburg), Russell Jones (Westwood).
Head Coach: Reggie Choplin, Wade Hampton. Assistants: Andy Pitt, Chesnee, Perry Dozier, Spring Valley
South
DJ Sinkler Jr. (A.C. Flora), Cameron Fordham (Berkeley), Stephon Greene (Carvers Bay), Shatyra Moree (Cross), Kenynon Scott (Darlington), Darius Taylor (Hemingway), Mason Carver (Lexington), Damajae Hicks (Lower Richland), Rashmel Butler (Ridgeland-Hardeeville), JT Reeves (River Bluff), Jamarvious Jones (Strom Thurmond), Kenyatta Jenkins (West Ashley).
Head Coach: Jimmy Kinard, Airport Assistants: Brian Brunson, Carolina Forest; Deon Richardson, Burke
GIRLS
North
Marlayna Singleton (Blackville-Hilda), Catie Vansant (Daniel), Aerial Starks (Eau Claire), Jessmen Darby (North), Aliyahh Kelley (Ridge View), Anne-Hamilton LeRoy (Seneca), Scarlett Gilmore (South Pointe), Sierra McCullough (South Pointe), Ashley Williamson (Spring Valley), Destiny Coleman (Spring Valley), Ki’Ari Cain (Sumter), Xan Rowland (Woodmont).
Head Coach: Terrence Gibson, Ridge View Assistants: Ashley Gilmore, Denmark-Olar; Cosandar Griffin, Daniel
South
McKinley Brooks-Sumpter (A.C. Florda), Darien Watkins (Beaufort), Katie Brooks (Bishop England), Shadea Kelly (Burke), Katrice Jackson (Dutch Fork), Au’Zahne Allard (Fort Dorchester), Mary Davis (Goose Creek), Jasmine Stanley (Goose Creek), Janell Sindab (Mullins), Aaliyah Bell (North Augusta), Mary Wimberly (Scott’s Branch), Jada Nowlin (Wilson)
Head Coach: Tim Baldwin, Goose Creek Assistants: Kelly McNeil, Stratford; Reggie Jones, Beaufort
