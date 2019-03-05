High School Basketball

Midlands players, coaches picked for SC Basketball Coaches North-South All-Star games

By Lou Bezjak

March 05, 2019 03:54 PM

SC Basketball Coaches North-South Rosters

Games are March 16 at Lexington High School

BOYS

North

Zach Baldinelli (Boiling Springs), Khalil Stringer (Broome), Ta’Lon Cooper (Dorman), London Porter (High Point Academy), Cooper Fowler (J.L. Mann), Zeb Graham (Nation Ford), Malik Bryant (Nation Ford), Nick Paul (Newberry), Walyn Napper (Ridge View), Matthew Kormylo (Southside Christian), Sean Jenkins (Spartanburg), Russell Jones (Westwood).

Head Coach: Reggie Choplin, Wade Hampton. Assistants: Andy Pitt, Chesnee, Perry Dozier, Spring Valley

South

DJ Sinkler Jr. (A.C. Flora), Cameron Fordham (Berkeley), Stephon Greene (Carvers Bay), Shatyra Moree (Cross), Kenynon Scott (Darlington), Darius Taylor (Hemingway), Mason Carver (Lexington), Damajae Hicks (Lower Richland), Rashmel Butler (Ridgeland-Hardeeville), JT Reeves (River Bluff), Jamarvious Jones (Strom Thurmond), Kenyatta Jenkins (West Ashley).

Head Coach: Jimmy Kinard, Airport Assistants: Brian Brunson, Carolina Forest; Deon Richardson, Burke

GIRLS

North

Marlayna Singleton (Blackville-Hilda), Catie Vansant (Daniel), Aerial Starks (Eau Claire), Jessmen Darby (North), Aliyahh Kelley (Ridge View), Anne-Hamilton LeRoy (Seneca), Scarlett Gilmore (South Pointe), Sierra McCullough (South Pointe), Ashley Williamson (Spring Valley), Destiny Coleman (Spring Valley), Ki’Ari Cain (Sumter), Xan Rowland (Woodmont).

Head Coach: Terrence Gibson, Ridge View Assistants: Ashley Gilmore, Denmark-Olar; Cosandar Griffin, Daniel

South

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter (A.C. Florda), Darien Watkins (Beaufort), Katie Brooks (Bishop England), Shadea Kelly (Burke), Katrice Jackson (Dutch Fork), Au’Zahne Allard (Fort Dorchester), Mary Davis (Goose Creek), Jasmine Stanley (Goose Creek), Janell Sindab (Mullins), Aaliyah Bell (North Augusta), Mary Wimberly (Scott’s Branch), Jada Nowlin (Wilson)

Head Coach: Tim Baldwin, Goose Creek Assistants: Kelly McNeil, Stratford; Reggie Jones, Beaufort

Lou Bezjak

Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The State and Island Packet. He has covered high school sports in South Carolina for 16 years and is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

