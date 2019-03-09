Chico Carter, Danae McNeal pick up MVP honors at Capital City Senior All-Star games

Chico Carter and Danae McNeal picked up more acoloades Saturday afternoon.
Carter, a guard at Cardinal Newman and McNeal, a guard at Swansea, earned MVP honors in the Capital City Seniors’ All-Star games as part of the SC Hoops Festival at Heathwood Hall.
Carter, who helped Cardinal Newman to SCISA 3A title earlier this month, had a game-high 27 points as the Gray team put up an impressive 155-124 win over the White squad.
“It was fun. A lot of great players in the gym, best seniors in the Midlands,” said Carter, who signed to play with Murray State. “It felt good to get around my guys, from different schools, childhood friends and felt good to play with them and cap off my senior year.”
Keenan’s Asanti Price led the White squad with 25 points.
McNeal poured in 18 points in the Gray Team’s 111-98 win. The Clemson signee’s MVP performance comes a day after she was named SC’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
“It was an honor to be nominated but to win it means a lot,” McNeal said of winning Gatorade Player of Year,” McNeal said.
Spring Valley’s Destiny Coleman led the Gray team with 19. Lower Richland’s Ireona Brooks led the White squad with 18 points.
In the SC Junior Showcase, Wilson High’s Loyal McQueen and Lakewood’s Quentin Hodge earned MVP honors. McQueen, a UNC commit, scored 23 points and had assists in helping the East squad to a 110-80 victory.
Hodge, who along with several players in the game attended South Carolina’s game earlier in the day, poured in a game-high 23 points in the West’s 123-115 victory. Travelers Rest’s Sam Brown added 20 points.
Daniel’s Brendon Benson led the East with 20 points.
Capital City Senior All-Star Games
Girls
Gray Team 111, White Team 98
Gray: Williams 4, Goodwin 9, Destiny Coleman 19, Mckinley Brooks-Sumpter 13, Jackson 6, Alexis Mims 11, Squirewell 7, Emma Fabry 11, Weeks 4, Danae McNeal 18, Gordon 6, Britt 5. White: Olivia Thompson 14, Marshall 9, Ireona Brooks 18, Unique Drake 12, Abreah Keitt 14, Lockett 6, Dopico 7, Foulks 6, Ariel Starks 12
Boys
Gray Team 155, White Team 124
Gray: Crosby Harris-James 13, Napper 9, Russell Jones, Chico Carter 27, Wilson 7, Sinkler 8, Bryson Earle 15, Keenan Coats 13, Tajay Dunlap 17, Raymond 4, Andrew Robinson 14, Malik Tucker 13. White: Tommy Bruner 15, Joshua Felder 10, Thompson 5, Damaje Hicks 12, Asanti Price 25, Norman Nowell 16, Johnson 9, Latrell Taylor 12, Foulks 8, Corbitt 8, Paul 2.
SC Junior Showcase
Girls
East 110, West 80
West: Rice 7, Adams 7, Burns 9, Nyah Leveretter 15, Simmons 9, Johnson 5, Smith 4, Blake 5, J’mani Ingram 10, Wade 4, Dixon 5. East: Loyal McQueen 23, Meyers 9, Tucker 9, Bracone 9, Lauryn Taylor 17, Burke 7, Burton 9, Jykya Bell 17, Green 2, Powe 6, Brown 2
Boys
West 123, East 115
West: Jones 9, Cincere Scott 11, Raekwon Horton 10, Quentin Hodge 23, Ja’Von Benson 18, Tauris Watson, Patrick Iriel 10, Sam Brown 20, Amadi 8 East: Isaiah Caldwell 12, Brendon Benson 20, DeLoach 6, Myles Tate 14, Hall 8, Dallan Wright 13, Brown 6, Davis 12, Kelton Talford 14, Latavian Lawrence 10
