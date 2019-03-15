Tennessee signee Josiah James named SC’s top high school basketball player

Porter-Gaud’s Josiah James was named South Carolina’s Gatorade Player of the Year on Friday.
It was the second straight year a Porter-Gaud player has won the award. Aaron Nesmith, who just completed his freshman season at Vanderbilt, won it last year.
James had his best season statistically of his career, averaging 29.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 5.3 blocks and 4.9 assists in helping the Cyclones to the SCISA 3A semifinals. He was part of three straight P-G state title teams from 2016-18.
““James had to take on more of a scorer’s mentality this year, but he’s really a throwback point guard who looks to set up the offense and get the ball where it needs to be,” Goose Creek coach Blake Hall said of James in a release by Gatorade. “What truly sets him apart is his understanding of the game. He has the ability to see plays on offense and defense in advance.”
The 6-foot-7 James signed with Tennessee in November and was selected as McDonald’s All-American team. He is the top-ranked prospect in the state and ranked 16th nationally by 247Sports and 21st by ESPN.
This summer, James played for Team USA basketball on the U18 National team that went 6-0 and won the gold medal in the FIBA Americas U18 championship. He took part in the USA Basketball Junior National team camp in October.
