Former Columbia basketball standout commits to Georgia

Christian Brown will play in the Southeastern Conference. It just won’t be at South Carolina.
The Columbia area native committed to Georgia on Friday.
Brown, who is playing his senior year at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, also considered USC, Oklahoma State, NC State and UNLV. Georgia coach Tom Crean got involved with Brown and visited him last March. He took an official visit to Georgia in October.
Brown is the second high-profile prospect Georgia has landed this year. Anthony Edwards, the No. 1 ranked recruit in the country, committed in February.
Brown is ranked No. 61 in country by 247Sports. He will finish up his season with Oak Hill at Geico Nationals in New York City in April.
