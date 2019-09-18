Top-three prospect Jalen Green, four SC state champions highlight star-studded Chick-fil-A Classic field

Watch: Chick-fil-A Classic 3-point, slam dunk highlights Blythewood's Tre Jackson and Hillcrest Prep's Devan Cambridge won titles in Chick-fil-A Classic 3-point and slam dunk contests Dec. 27, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Blythewood's Tre Jackson and Hillcrest Prep's Devan Cambridge won titles in Chick-fil-A Classic 3-point and slam dunk contests Dec. 27, 2018.

Prolific Prep’s Jalen Green, one of top recruits for the Class of 2020, will be part of the 2019 Chick-fil-A Classic at Richland Northeast.

The field for the tournament, which runs Dec. 19-21 and 23, was announced Wednesday.

Green is ranked No. 3 in the country by ESPN and 247Sports for the Class of 2020 and is playing his senior season at Prolific Prep in California. He will be announcing his college choice shortly after the Classic on Dec. 25.

Prolific Prep is part of a talented out of state group in this year’s field. Others include Hillcrest Prep (Arizona), La Lumiere (Indiana), Immaculate Conception (New Jersey), Greensboro Day (NC), Huntington Prep (WV), Word of God Academy (NC), Greenforest Christian (Ga.), Cannon (NC), and Westtown (Pa.).

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Hillcrest Prep, who won the national division last year. has three players in 247Sports Top 50 for Class of 2019 including Arizona commit Dalen Terry and two in the Top 20 for Class of 2020. La Lumiere also is a past champion.

Word of God has Isaiah Todd, ranked No. 11 in 247Sports Class of 2020 rankings. Greensboro Day features sharp-shooting guard and Virginia commit Carson McCorkle

The field also includes four state champions from South Carolina in Dorman, Ridge View, Keenan and Gray Collegiate. Dorman has the top two ranked players in SC in forward PJ Hall and Butler commit Myles Tate. Other SC teams in the field are Legacy Charter in Greenville and Travelers Rest.

Teams in the Carolina Challenge Showcase includes Northside Christian (NC), AL Brown (NC), Richland Northeast, Blythewood, Christ Church, North Charleston, Great Falls, Marion and North Augusta.

Brackets and matchups will be announced at a later date.

Players to Watch

247Sports Class of 2020 Top 250 rankings

3. Jalen Green 6’5 (Prolific Prep, CA)

11. Isaiah Todd 6’10 (Word of God Academy, NC)

21, Nimari Burnett 6’3 (Prolific Prep, CA)

31. Dalen Terry 6’7 (Hillcrest Prep, AZ) - committed to Arizona

34. Kyree Walker 6’5 (Hillcrest Prep, AZ)

37. Jaemyn Brakefield 6’8 (Huntington Prep, WV)

45. Cam Hayes 6’2 (Greensboro Day, NC)

47. Puff Johnson 6’7 (Hillcrest Prep, AZ)

60. PJ Hall 6’9 (Dorman High School, SC)

65. Isaiah Cottrell (Huntington Prep, WV) - committed to West Virginia

70. AJ Hoggard 6’5 (Huntington Prep, WV)

72. Jaden Ivey 6’3 (La Lumiere, IN) – committed to Purdue

90. Dudley Blackwell 6’5 (Huntington Prep, WV)

108. Myles Tate 6’0 (Dorman High School, SC) – committed to Butler

118. Zach Loveday 7’0 (Huntington Prep, WV)

122. Saba Gigiberia 7’0 (Prolific Prep, CA)

133. Carson McCorkle 6’3 (Greensboro Day, NC) - committed to Virginia

159. Noah Collier 6’7 (Westtown, PA)

208. Coleman Hawkins 6’10 (Prolific Prep, CA)

234. Wendell Green 5’10 (La Lumiere, IN)

247Sports Class of 2021 (Juniors) Top 150

6. Michael Foster 6’9 (Hillcrest Prep, AZ)

20. Keon Edwards 6’7 (Hillcrest Prep, AZ)

23. Franck Kepnang 6’10 (Westtown, PA)

48. John Butler 7’0 (Christ Church, SC)

58. Frank Anselem 6’10 (Prolific Prep, CA)

73. Shane Dezonie 6’4 (Huntington Prep, WV)

116. Brayon Freeman 6’1 (Huntington Prep, WV)

117. Treyton Thompson 6’11 (La Lumiere, IN)

247 Sports Class of 2022 Top 100

7. Jaden “Silk” Bradley 6’2 (Cannon School, NC)

19. Sadraque Nganga 6’9 (Hillcrest Prep, AZ)

27. Dereck Lively II 7’0 (Westtown, PA)

55. Kamari Lands 6’6 (La Lumiere. IN)