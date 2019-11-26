High School Basketball

See who are the teams to beat in Midlands in Boys, Girls Preseason Basketball Top 10 polls

A look at the Midlands Preseason Boys and Girls High School Basketball polls as voted on by a panel at The State:

Boys Preseason Top 10

1. Ridge View

Coach: Yerrick Stoneman

Last Year’s Record: 25-7 (Class 4A champions)

Key Players Lost: Malcolm Wilson, Waylyn Napper, Javon Anderson, Crosby Harris-James

Key Returnees: Ja’Von Benson, Cincere Scott, Tyler Rice, Patrick Jenkins

Newcomers to Watch: Greg Jackson

2. Keenan

Coach: Zach Norris

Last Year’s Record: 30-1 (Class 3A champions)

Key Players Lost: Dillon Jones, Ashanti Price, Q’dardius Sanders, Latrell Taylor

Key Returnees:Raekwon Horton, Javaris Da’sant, Am’quaze Jones, Jasean Morris

Newcomers to Watch: Jazian Gortman, Joe Barrino, Semajeh Echols, Will Daney, Chrisean Oree

3. Gray Collegiate

Coach: Dion Bethea

Last Year’s Record: 21-10 (Class 2A champions)

Key Players Lost: Tommy Bruner, Jalen DeLoach, Khalil Robinson, Jalil Robinson, Dallaz Corbitt, Ty Rivers

Key Returnees: Chase McDuffie

Newcomers to Watch: Zaire Rogers, Tauris Watson, Latavian Lawrence

4. Blythewood

Coach: Zeke Washington

Last Year’s Record: 18-8

Key Players Lost: Tre Jackson, Travis Thompson, Kamryn Manuel

Key Returnees: Julian Phillips, Donivan Range, Barry Hardy

5. Lower Richland

Coach: Caleb Gaither

Last Year’s Record: 10-14

Key Players Lost: Damaajae Hicks

Key Returnees: Korey Richardson, Quinton Flood, Fred Archie

6. Irmo

Coach: Tim Whipple

Last Year’s Record: 17-10

Key Players Lost: Travez Caldwell, Bostun Rivers

Key Returnees: Dylan Williams, Tyrell Bing

7. Cardinal Newman

Coach: Phillip Deter

Last Year’s Record: 25-5 (SCISA 3A champions)

Key Players Lost:Chico Carter Jr., Malik Tucker, Terrell Flemming, Bryce Earle

Key Returnees: Joshua Beadle, Thomas Tyler, Silas Christie, Payton Cooper, LJ White

Newcomers to Watch: Carrington Wise, Sebastian Moore

8. AC Flora

Coach: Joshua Staley

Last Year’s Record: 18-9

Key Players Lost: Derrick Sinkler, Quincy Riley, Matthew Jamison, RJ Mobley

Key Returnees: Patrick Iriel, Robert McCray

9. Dutch Fork

Coach: Bret Jones

Last Year’s Record: 15-10

Key Players Lost: Chase Raymond

Key Returnees: Dimarco Johnson, AJ Knight, Jarvis McClurkin

10. Saluda

Coach: Andre Lytes

Last Year’s Record: 16-10

Key Players Lost: Raquon Hartley

Key Returnees: Dallan Wright, Trey Bryant, Kennan Brooks

Newcomers to watch: Zion Wright

Others receiving votes: Westwood

Girls Preseason Top 10

1. Westwood

Coach: Gregory Bauldrick

Last Year’s Record: 24-6

Key Players Lost: Unique Drake, Essence Marshall, Maliyah Lockett

Key Returnees: Nyah Leveretter, Malayziah Etheredge, Ja’la Wade, Ja’Mari Frederick

Newcomers to Watch: Jessica Woods

2. Keenan

Coach: Reggie Mclain

Last Year’s Record: 19-8

Key Players Lost: None

Key Returnees: Milaysia Fulwiley, Dyani Burke, Ashari Lewis, Courtney Jones

3. Cardinal Newman

Coach: Molly Moore

Last Year’s Record: 25-4 (SCISA 3A champions)

Key Players Lost: None

Key Returnees: Ashlyn Watkins, Audrey Myers, Tanaja Kennedy

4. Lower Richland

Last Year’s Record: 19-7

Key Players Lost: 3 senior starters and Lanaya Smith (ACL)

Key Returnees: Anala Nelson, Tasharia Jones

Newcomers to Watch: Tanaya Weston, Shawnteanna Tillman, Tyra Floyd

5. Ridge View

Coach: Terrence Gibson

Last Year’s Record: 17-13

Key Players Lost: Aaliyah Kelley

Key Returnees: Laila Acox, Mariah Mitchem, Hasonti Keller, Ariyanna Daney

Newcomers to Watch: Mya Wasswa

6. Irmo

Coach: Monica Williams

Last Year’s Record: 14-12

Key Players Lost: Madison Dopico, Zayd Taylor, Seniya Brooks

Key Returnees: Ehrial Wagstaff, Jayla Lovett, Mailiyah Mason

Newcomers to Watch: Jay’lah Smith, Nina Johnson

7. Dutch Fork

Coach: Marilyn Norris

Last Year’s Record: 14-10

Key Players Lost: Katrice Jackson, Taylor Jones

Key Returnees: Wareanna Butler, Samara Brennan, Meghan Davenport

Newcomers to Watch: Tayah Anderson

8. Spring Valley

Coach: Megan Assey

Last Year’s Record: 26-4

Key Players Lost: Taylor Lewis, Destiny Coleman, Ashley Williamson, Tykiera Wiley

Key Returnees: Lauryn Taylor

9. Camden

Coach: Natalie Jeffcoat Norris

Last Year’s Record: 15-8

Key Players Lost: Kendra White

Key Returnees:Tiyana Peterson, Imani Wyatt, Joyce Edwards, JaTeanna Lee

Newcomers to Watch: Zyasia Carter, Morgan Champion, Tateyoina Harris, Deanna Jeffcoat, Carleigh Vaughan

10 (tie). Airport

Coach: Jacob Thompson

Last Year’s Record: 18-9

Key Players Lost: Myia Jackson

Key Returnees: India Candelario, Caliegh Corbitt, Amerah Henning, Jayla Jamison

Newcomers: Bre Lester

10. (tie) AC Flora

Coach: Coral Johnson

Last Year’s Record:15-11

Key Players Lost: Mckinley Brooks-Sumpter, Debrielle Williams

Key Returnees: Kailyn Glover, LaRonda Quattlebaum, Chasity Sessions, Mikayla Eargle

Newcomers to Watch: Trinity Delaney, Jasmine Frierson, Logan Jordan

Others receiving votes: Swansea, Saluda

Profile Image of Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak
Lou Bezjak is the High School Sports Prep Coordinator for The State and Island Packet. He has covered high school sports in South Carolina for 16 years and is a two-time South Carolina Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.
