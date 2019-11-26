High School Basketball
See who are the teams to beat in Midlands in Boys, Girls Preseason Basketball Top 10 polls
A look at the Midlands Preseason Boys and Girls High School Basketball polls as voted on by a panel at The State:
Boys Preseason Top 10
1. Ridge View
Coach: Yerrick Stoneman
Last Year’s Record: 25-7 (Class 4A champions)
Key Players Lost: Malcolm Wilson, Waylyn Napper, Javon Anderson, Crosby Harris-James
Key Returnees: Ja’Von Benson, Cincere Scott, Tyler Rice, Patrick Jenkins
Newcomers to Watch: Greg Jackson
2. Keenan
Coach: Zach Norris
Last Year’s Record: 30-1 (Class 3A champions)
Key Players Lost: Dillon Jones, Ashanti Price, Q’dardius Sanders, Latrell Taylor
Key Returnees:Raekwon Horton, Javaris Da’sant, Am’quaze Jones, Jasean Morris
Newcomers to Watch: Jazian Gortman, Joe Barrino, Semajeh Echols, Will Daney, Chrisean Oree
3. Gray Collegiate
Coach: Dion Bethea
Last Year’s Record: 21-10 (Class 2A champions)
Key Players Lost: Tommy Bruner, Jalen DeLoach, Khalil Robinson, Jalil Robinson, Dallaz Corbitt, Ty Rivers
Key Returnees: Chase McDuffie
Newcomers to Watch: Zaire Rogers, Tauris Watson, Latavian Lawrence
4. Blythewood
Coach: Zeke Washington
Last Year’s Record: 18-8
Key Players Lost: Tre Jackson, Travis Thompson, Kamryn Manuel
Key Returnees: Julian Phillips, Donivan Range, Barry Hardy
5. Lower Richland
Coach: Caleb Gaither
Last Year’s Record: 10-14
Key Players Lost: Damaajae Hicks
Key Returnees: Korey Richardson, Quinton Flood, Fred Archie
6. Irmo
Coach: Tim Whipple
Last Year’s Record: 17-10
Key Players Lost: Travez Caldwell, Bostun Rivers
Key Returnees: Dylan Williams, Tyrell Bing
7. Cardinal Newman
Coach: Phillip Deter
Last Year’s Record: 25-5 (SCISA 3A champions)
Key Players Lost:Chico Carter Jr., Malik Tucker, Terrell Flemming, Bryce Earle
Key Returnees: Joshua Beadle, Thomas Tyler, Silas Christie, Payton Cooper, LJ White
Newcomers to Watch: Carrington Wise, Sebastian Moore
8. AC Flora
Coach: Joshua Staley
Last Year’s Record: 18-9
Key Players Lost: Derrick Sinkler, Quincy Riley, Matthew Jamison, RJ Mobley
Key Returnees: Patrick Iriel, Robert McCray
9. Dutch Fork
Coach: Bret Jones
Last Year’s Record: 15-10
Key Players Lost: Chase Raymond
Key Returnees: Dimarco Johnson, AJ Knight, Jarvis McClurkin
10. Saluda
Coach: Andre Lytes
Last Year’s Record: 16-10
Key Players Lost: Raquon Hartley
Key Returnees: Dallan Wright, Trey Bryant, Kennan Brooks
Newcomers to watch: Zion Wright
Others receiving votes: Westwood
Girls Preseason Top 10
1. Westwood
Coach: Gregory Bauldrick
Last Year’s Record: 24-6
Key Players Lost: Unique Drake, Essence Marshall, Maliyah Lockett
Key Returnees: Nyah Leveretter, Malayziah Etheredge, Ja’la Wade, Ja’Mari Frederick
Newcomers to Watch: Jessica Woods
2. Keenan
Coach: Reggie Mclain
Last Year’s Record: 19-8
Key Players Lost: None
Key Returnees: Milaysia Fulwiley, Dyani Burke, Ashari Lewis, Courtney Jones
3. Cardinal Newman
Coach: Molly Moore
Last Year’s Record: 25-4 (SCISA 3A champions)
Key Players Lost: None
Key Returnees: Ashlyn Watkins, Audrey Myers, Tanaja Kennedy
4. Lower Richland
Last Year’s Record: 19-7
Key Players Lost: 3 senior starters and Lanaya Smith (ACL)
Key Returnees: Anala Nelson, Tasharia Jones
Newcomers to Watch: Tanaya Weston, Shawnteanna Tillman, Tyra Floyd
5. Ridge View
Coach: Terrence Gibson
Last Year’s Record: 17-13
Key Players Lost: Aaliyah Kelley
Key Returnees: Laila Acox, Mariah Mitchem, Hasonti Keller, Ariyanna Daney
Newcomers to Watch: Mya Wasswa
6. Irmo
Coach: Monica Williams
Last Year’s Record: 14-12
Key Players Lost: Madison Dopico, Zayd Taylor, Seniya Brooks
Key Returnees: Ehrial Wagstaff, Jayla Lovett, Mailiyah Mason
Newcomers to Watch: Jay’lah Smith, Nina Johnson
7. Dutch Fork
Coach: Marilyn Norris
Last Year’s Record: 14-10
Key Players Lost: Katrice Jackson, Taylor Jones
Key Returnees: Wareanna Butler, Samara Brennan, Meghan Davenport
Newcomers to Watch: Tayah Anderson
8. Spring Valley
Coach: Megan Assey
Last Year’s Record: 26-4
Key Players Lost: Taylor Lewis, Destiny Coleman, Ashley Williamson, Tykiera Wiley
Key Returnees: Lauryn Taylor
9. Camden
Coach: Natalie Jeffcoat Norris
Last Year’s Record: 15-8
Key Players Lost: Kendra White
Key Returnees:Tiyana Peterson, Imani Wyatt, Joyce Edwards, JaTeanna Lee
Newcomers to Watch: Zyasia Carter, Morgan Champion, Tateyoina Harris, Deanna Jeffcoat, Carleigh Vaughan
10 (tie). Airport
Coach: Jacob Thompson
Last Year’s Record: 18-9
Key Players Lost: Myia Jackson
Key Returnees: India Candelario, Caliegh Corbitt, Amerah Henning, Jayla Jamison
Newcomers: Bre Lester
10. (tie) AC Flora
Coach: Coral Johnson
Last Year’s Record:15-11
Key Players Lost: Mckinley Brooks-Sumpter, Debrielle Williams
Key Returnees: Kailyn Glover, LaRonda Quattlebaum, Chasity Sessions, Mikayla Eargle
Newcomers to Watch: Trinity Delaney, Jasmine Frierson, Logan Jordan
Others receiving votes: Swansea, Saluda
