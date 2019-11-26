High School Basketball
Monday’s Midlands high school basketball scores, top performers
Boys Basketball
Monday
Irmo 70, Broome: 27
I: Dylan Williams 17 Felder 6 Readus 9 CJ Washington 13 Cooper 3 Kiett 9 Forest 6 Bing 3 Louis 2 Bowie 2. B: King 8 Harrison 5 Lindsay 2 Dowdle 3 Morgan 3 Ramirez 6
Westwood 60, Nation Ford 42
W: Turner 9, McDaniels 7, Breon Lewis 11, Ahmon Green 15, Peal 5, Jefferson 7, McBride 2, Faber 4. NF: Vaughan 2, Strawhorn 7, Orlandi 3, Petey Tuipulotu 17, Meachem 8, Dozier 5.
Spring Valley 44, Summerville 41
River Bluff 81, Silver Bluff 39
SB: Powell 2 Holley 3, Darius Johnson 10, Cummings 5, Williams 2, Gaines 7, Price 2. RB: Myers 2, Renner 9, Stills 5, Josh Cranshaw 14, Gordon 3, Myles Jenkins 12, Christian Green 11; Haig 5; Powell 8, Newman 2. Reeves 8, Taylor 2
Dutch Fork 44, Goose Creek 41
GC: McGill 5, Bennett 4, Bolten 7, Ty Thompson 15, Williams 6, Alexander 4. DF: Welbon 3, Renner 9, Snipe-Campbell 9, Houston Jones 14, Danley 3, Smith 6.
Heathwood Hall 43, Airport 40
HH: Isaiah Caldwell 21, Morris 8, Bell 6, Barnes1, Avery 3, Porter 4. A: Nanders Lawrence 17, Geiger 2, Barnwell 8, Ford Belton 2, Harris 6, Hampton 2, Gomez 3
Ben Lippen 68, Eau Claire 51
Columbia 70, Mid-Carolina 52
Dreher 50, Midland-Valley 47
Cross Creek 86, Fairfield Central 61
Lexington 105, Lugoff-Elgin 92
LE: Jordan Williams 23, Devante Johnson 16, Kerondre Ransom 13, Kyjuan Gadson 12. LEX: Cameron Scott 29 points, Aden Daniels 23, Keldric Bouknight 19.
White Knoll 85, Richard Winn 48
WK: Jalen Jennings 19, Devin Stone 15. RW: Darius Boyd 16.
Girls Basketball
Monday
East Clarendon 66, Heathwood Hall 51
EC: Valincia Garris 22, Rhamey Floyd 19, Talaysia Cooper 12, Wilson 7, McElveen 4, K. Floyd 2 HHES: Ellie Singerling 14, Emily Frick 13, Austin Tuller 12, Edwards 5, Moore 5, Mullins 2
Westwood 63, Nation Ford 43
W: Nyah Leveretter 19, Malayziah Etheredge 12, Ja’Mari Frederick 10, Jessica Woods 10, Scott 7, Wade 5. NF: Kelci Adams 13, Adrienne Ruffalo 10, Cohen 8, Richmore 4, Greene 4, Robinson 2, Olsakovsky 2
Ridge View 65, Spring Valley 47
RV: Middleton 4, Keller 5, Mariah Mitchem 13, Ariyanna Daney 11, Wasswa 8, Lemon 2, Sumpter 1, Laila Acox 10, Goodwin 4, Jackson 3, Wheeler 2, Houser 2. SV: Mitchell 1, Arianna Wilkes 13, Smith 2, Entzminger 9, Anthony 2, Lauryn Taylor 20
Hammond 62, White Knoll 56 (OT)
H: Waites 2, Adams 2, Evans 2, Tyra Myers 25, Lauren Scott 29, Beachman 2. WK: Jackson 7, Cowan 6, Singleton 9, Roberts 2, Rice 2, Jasmine Jenkins 24, Evans 8
Irmo 60, Blythewood 28
I: Ehrial Wagstaff 13, Jayla Lovett 10. Jones 1, Whaley 6, Maliyah Mason 13, Aiken 2, N. Johnson 9, E Johnson 2, Thomas 2, Tucker 2. B: Williams 2, Weston 2, Terry 5, Bosman 7, Swanier 8, Kelly 2, Gallman 2
Marlboro County 52, Dutch Fork 47
Gray Collegiate 44, Lowcountry Prep 33
GC: Aaliyah Lawrence 18, Zaniyah Huggins 12, Frye 7, Doctor 5, Elliot 2. LCP: Rearden 13, Sorenson 6, Elliot 2, Bolvin 5, Ashton 2
