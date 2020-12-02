High School Basketball
Tuesday’s Midlands high school basketball scores, top performances
Results from Tuesday night’s high school basketball action in the Midlands:
Girls Basketball
Gilbert 46, Batesburg-Leesville 32
BL: Adams 13, Corbett 7, Wigfall 6. G: Paris Gartmon 27, Spencer 7. Flossie- 5
Saluda 54, Ridge-Spring Monetta 23
Spring Valley 51, Richland Northeast 16
RNE: Wilcher 4, R Macon 12. SV: Madison Entzminger 15, Jordan Mitchell 10
Wilson Hall 50, Heathwood Hall 45
HH: Austin Tuller 15, Ellie Singerling 10, Moore 7, Frick 7, Mullins 6, Laubacker 2, Bowers 2. WH: Vivian Bryant 13, Wingate 9, Matthews 8, Coker 6, Patten 5, Champion 4, Smith 2, Comer 1
AC Flora 64, White Knoll 53
ACF: Jasmine Frierson 19, Laronda Quattlebaum 15, Trinity Delaney 15, Gray 9, Jordan 5, Wright-Thompson 3. WK: Jasmine Jenkins 17, Adriana Henderson 12, Karlee Phelps 12, Roberts 8, Borrevo 3
Dreher 67, Dutch Fork 56
Irmo 64, Chapin 32
C: Mckenzie Lott 12, Robinson 6, Cook 5,; Tisdale 4, Derrick 3, Kutsherenko 2. I: Maliyah Mason 30, Farewell 7
Keenan 62, Great Falls 4
Sumter 47, Westwood 33
Northside Christian 43, Ben Lippen 33
NC: Shandrea Pringle 22, Stutts 9, Ford 4, Colby 2, Everett 6.. BL: Moore 6, Combs 3, Ava Bobo 14, E. Jacobs 2, A. Jacobs 8.
Boys Basketball
Chapin 50, Irmo 44
C: Henry Haigler 13, Arthur Knight 12, Phillips 7, Jones 6. I: Dylan Williams 16, Juice Keitt 11. Jahqhi Cooper 10, Emmanwori 3, Vineyard 4
Gilbert 62, Batesburg-Leesville 60 (OT)
BL P. Hyland 22, Timmy Williams 13, Anan-Dre Leaphart 12. G: Dylan Rye 29, Cason 9, Lineberry 7
Wilson Hall 47, Heathwood Hall 42
HH: Gary 3, Gardner 3, William Morris 12, Daniel Smith 10, Frick 3, Ronnie Porter 6, Barnes 2, Rondarius Porter 3. WH: Miller Jones 11, Porter 5, Sistare 2, VanPatten 8, Duval 2, Anderson 3, Michael Towery 10, Miller 2, Hoffman 4.
Richland Northeast 55, Spring Valley 45
Justice 7, Copeland 6, Riggins 2, Amere Cherry 18, McClain 5, Marcus Anderson 17. SV: Henderson 8, Goodyear 3, Bailey 2, Rich 2, Osby 8, Cooke 11, Hutto 4, Cooper 2, Parks 4, Cole 1
River Bluff 54, North Augusta 44
Jenkins 8, Grayson Renner 14, Stills 2, Haig 4, Powell 9, Hearn 8, Reeves 9. NA: Buchanan 8, Baskett 2, Wilburn 5, Wilder 10, Saxson 7, Harrell 11, Richbure 2
Brookland-Cayce 62, Newberry 49
BC: Aubrey Richardson 19, Jahmari Kennerly 18, Christian Ferguson 10, Hall 6, Jenkins 6, Shelby 3. N: Kiyjuan Crooks 17, Zack Chalmers 11, Davis 7, Wise 6, Cook 4, Robinson 3, Cromer 1
AC Flora 61, White Knoll 52
ACF: Robert McCray 30, Christopher Parker 12, Johnson 6, Higgins 6, Wallace 3, Wiley 2, Murray-Boyles 2
Airport 38, Swansea 37
A: Jeremiah Harris 13, Darius Geiger 8, Jamal McBride 6, Jordan Couch 5, Darius Adamson 2, Freedom Flemings 2, Chase Ford 2, S: L. Taylor 19, A. Savage 8, D. Crum 4, T. Brooks 3, N. Reed 3
Saluda 53, Ridge Spring Monetta 46
S: Zion Wright 20, Jabari Baker 12, M. Baker 8
Sumter 50, Westwood 48
Ben Lippen 59, Northside Christian 47
BL: Werner 6, Leshway 3, Portugues 8, Moorre 2, Ross Hartzog 14, Clayton Hunt 12, Porter Stanley 13, Siegler 3. NC: Grant 8, Gomez 3, Ross 6, Compton 7, Combs 10
Comments