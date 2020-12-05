High School Basketball
Friday’s Midlands basketball roundup: Ashlyn Watkins dunks again in win over Keenan
Results from Thursday and Friday night’s high school basketball action in the Midlands:
Girls Basketball
Cardinal Newman 75, Keenan 63
CN: Tanaja Kennedy 14, Ashlyn Watkins 15, Mary Ashley Groot 23. K: Ashari Lewis 19, MiLaysia Fulwiley 33
Lexington 50, River Bluff 46 (OT)
RB: Tucker 5, Reagan Rozier 20, Samira Khalil 12, Smith 6, Perry 3. L: Alexis Sexton 23, Austin 7, Yanity 6, Johnson 6
Gilbert 54, Pelion 9
G: Paris Gartmon 18, Shante Gregg 10, Taylor Spencer 10, Flossie 7, Tolen 6. P: Vellenga 6, Smalez 3.
Westwood 42, Sumter 39
W: Jessica Woods 24, Etheredge 8, Daniels 6, McCant 3, Parker 1. L. Cox 12, Croskey 6, Colclough 6, johnson 5, Brown 5, Sanders 3, Spann 2.
Chapin 64, Columbia 10
CH: McKenzie Lott 22
Ridge View 63. Hammond 34
Spring Valley 39, Richland Northeast 15
RNE: Harris 2, Wilcher 2, Macon 10, Oneal 1. SV: Liebert 8, Griffin 2, Green 4, Entzminger 13, McNally 4, Mitchell 8
Saluda 56, Strom Thurmond 46
SA: Jessica Means 26 , Kalisha Hill 22, Daniels 4, Brooks 2, Holland 2. ST: Lanham 1, Chinn 13, Ralls 3, Jones, Stone 6, Strock 4, Hamilton 9, Hilary 1
Christ Church 39, Hammond 38
H: Adams 9, Evans 3, Tyra Myers 21, Davies 2, Bates 3. CC: Eply 3, Jongenson 2, Maddy Duwe 10, McCall King 24
Boys Basketball
River Bluff 64, Lexington 56
RB: Myles Jenkins 15, Grayson Renner 17, Stills 6, Gordon 1, Bentley 2, Powell 8, Hearn 2, Malachi Reeves 13. L: Measman 18, Adams 8, Bouknight 11, Cam Scott 12, Young 4, McFarland 1, Campbell 2.
Nation Ford 52, Lugoff-Elgin 35
NF: Smith 6, Fletcher 2, Orlandi 9, Coleman 8, Branton 4, Quadeir Hand 23. LE: Howey 9, Jermaine Nelson 10, Ransom 2, Unter 3, Horton 2, Hinton 9.
Chapin 67, Columbia 51
CH: Lawson Davis 20, Henry Haigler 15, Arthur Knight 12, Patten 7. CO: Charles Morgan 16, Marques Smith 13, Blunt 8, Williams 7
Pinewood Prep 44, Heathwood Hall 41
HH: JD Gardner 14, Morris 2, Daniel Smith 12, Barnes 6, Avery 3, Godbold 2, Rond. Porter 2. P: Hudson 9, Shabazz 9, Brown 3, Bury 5, Lenior 8, Sam Graham 10
Gilbert 58, Pelion 46
P: Tucker Moore 16, Jaylin Davis 10, Gray 7. G: Dylan Rye 18, Hardy 6, Whiteside 6.
Mid-Carolina 53, Newberry 44
MC: Shelton Brooks 14, Darian Bookman 13, T.J. Bookman 11, Owens 8, Brown 4, Bouknight 2, Ruff 1. N: Zack Chalmers 14, Ajay Wise 10, Davis 7, Crooks 6, Cook 5, Robinson 2
Richland Northeast 49, Spring Valley 31
RNE: Daniels 6, Justice 4, Lindsay 2, Copeland 4, Riggins 2, Watkins 2, Amere Cherry 16, McClain 2, Marcus Anderson 11. SV: Henderson 6, Rich 4, Osbey 4, Cooke 3, Greene 4, Hutto 7, Cooper 1, Parks 2
Blythewood 96, Cardinal Newman 46
Batesburg Leesville 37, Swansea 36
BL: Travis 12, Amoudes 10, Ziggy 6, Zmani 6, Tee 3. S: Norris Reed 13, Taylor 8, Crum 4, Smith 4, Jackson 4, Savage 3
Brookland-Cayce 51, Airport 38
BC: Christian Ferguson 23, Cedric Shelby 11, Kennerly 8, Richardson 4, Strader 3, Jenkins 2. A: Jeremiah Harris 17, Geiger 7, Pelzer 6, Ford 5, Couch 2, Bryant 1
