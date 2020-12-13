High School Basketball
Saturday’s Midlands high school basketball scores, top performances
Results from Saturday’s high school basketball action in the Midlands:
Girls Basketball
Keenan 69, Clover 67
K: Marshall 2, Lewis 6, Price 2, Green 3, Milaysia Fulwiley 44, Jaylin Oree 10, S. Johnson 2. C: Aylesha Wade 28
Airport 54, Swansea 17
A: Ja’Sia Booth 17, Jayla Jamison 14, Bre Lester 10, Douglas 6, Anderson 4, Shealy 2, Mitchell 1. S: Peoples 5, Cagle 4, Dibble 4, Daye 3, Crum 1
Ridge View 74, Northwood Academy 60
RV: Laila Acox 23, Mariah Mitchem 11, Lanasia Brown 14, Wasswa 9? Jenkins Ervin 10, Houser 2, Sumpter 8. NA: Amiyah Ferguson 18, Douglas 7, Harris 9, Alanah Birch 10, Ambrosia 6, Anaya Manigult 10
Boys Basketball
Swansea 59, Airport 35
S: L. Taylor 12, A. Rodriguez 9, D. Crum 8, A. Savage 8, K. Allen 6, N. Reed 6, A. Jackson 3, J. Smith 3, T. Brooks 2, T. Cowart 2. A: Pelzer 9, Harris 7, McBride 5, Geiger 4, Couch 4, Flemings 3, Adamson 2, Ford 1
The Bash
At Columbia International
Winston-Salem Christian 57, Keenan 46
WS: Cornish 8, Quante Berry 18, Jordan Wildy 10, Brandon White 20, Northam 1. K: Jazian Gortman 25, Jones 3, Oree 8, Williams 5, Echols 1, Gipson 4.
Hartsville 75, Trinity Chirstian (NC) 64
TC: Oats 5, Lassiter 8, Freddie Dillone 19, Brown 2, Jamori McDougald 21, Burke 2, Wright 7. H: Jamari Briggs 15, Zykee Knox 11, Cesare Edwards 24, Blue 2, Kameron Foman 11, Thaggard 2, DeAndre Huggins 10.
Greenville 70, Spartanburg Christian 67
SC: Lathan Moss 18, Bryson Bishop 18, Vashee 6, Duke 8, William Thomas 10, Quattlebaum 2, Logan 5. G: DJ Johnson 10, Prometheus Franklin 16, Josh Sapp 15, Aalijah Kelly 11, Jones 8, Mosley 8, Johnson 2.
Cannon School (NC) 60, Gray Collegiate 43
CS: Elijah Ormiston 17, Jaylen Claggett 10, Jarvis Moss 16, DJ Nix 10, Boyd 7. GC: Gardner 4, White 8, Rhone 2, Hall 3, McDuffie 2, Brunson 2, Morris 6, Kelly 5, Timothy Barnes 5.
Compass Prep (Arizona) 69, Ridge View 48
CP: Ty Ty Washington 14, AJ Storr 14, Glenn Taylor 13. RV: Greg Jackson 16, Jaylon Jeter 12.
Comments