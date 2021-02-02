Ridge View boys win region, plus Tuesday’s Midlands hoops scores, top performances

Ridge View clinched its fifth straight region championship with a 83-56 win over rival Blythewood on Tuesday night.

Guard Tyler Rice scored 20 points while Jordan Smith and Jaylon Jeter each added 15 points. DaVeon Thomas had 13 for Ridge View, which led 49-31 at halftime. Smith and Jeter combined for nine of the team’s 11 3-pointers.

“Blythewood is very deep and very talented but I think our guys matched their intensity and I think that was the biggest difference tonight,” Ridge View coach Yerrick Stoneman said. “Our No. 1 goal is to come in and win the region and now our next goal is to win the state. So we gotta keep working for the next goal.”

Ridge View has won three straight Class 4A championships and is in its first season in Class 5A because of 2020-22 realignment.

Emmanuel Richards led Blythewood with 19 points.

The two teams will play Friday night at Blythewood in the WACH Fox Game of the Week. It is the regular-season finale for the Blazers while the Bengals have two games remaining against Spring Valley.

RV: Tyler Rice 20, Jordan Smith 15, Jaylon Jeter 15, DaVeon Thomas 13, Everett 4, Jackson 7, Letthand 5, Moultrie 4. B: Emmanuel Richards 19, Green 6, Cohen 5, Phillips 7, Rogers 2, Williams 6, Kelly 4, Wright 6.

Cardinal Newman 56, Hammond 38

CN: Josh Beadle 14, Silas Christie 12, Jack McDonald 12, Martin 5, Wise 4, Furman 3, Hughes 2, Peeples 2, Corbett 2 . H: Cayman Collins 14, Drew Bobo 11, Epps 7, Felder 4, Evans 2

River Bluff 59, Chapin 29

C: Jones 5, Haigler 6, Knight 6, Davis 4, Wolfe 2, Linder 6. RB: Myles Jenkins 17, Renner 6, Stills 7, Burgess 2, Haig 2, Bentley 2, Powell 4, Hearn 7, Malachi Reeves 12

Irmo 69, Lugoff-Elgin 38

I: Dylan Williams 16, Devin Binyard 14, Keitt 8, Louis 6, Green 6, Su 5, Emmanwori 4, Cooper 3, Washington 2, Bowie 2, Simmons 2, Hollis 1.

Lexington 76, Westwood 56

L: Cam Scott 25, Zavier Measmer 19, Bouknight 8. W: Bryson Felder 14, Jaylen Felder 11, McBride 9, Conyers 9

Palmetto Christian 49, Northside Christian 33

Girls Basketball

Cardinal Newman 70, Hammond 52

CN: Mary Ashley Groot 23, Kris Knight 12, Skyla Tuthill 12, Jacobs 7, Kennedy 6, Etter 3, Hogan 3, Boyer 2, Holbrook 2. H: Tyra Myers 39, Inman 5, Adams 5, Eaddy 2, McQueen 1

Heathwood Hall 51, Ben Lippen 46

HH: Austin Tuller 16, Emily Frick 11, Virginia Bowers 10, Moore 9, Singerling 4, Wood 1. AC: Ava Bobo 14, Alexis Jacobs 13, Moore 8, Hester 6, Combs 2, Jacobs 2, Shoup 1

Dreher 60, AC Flora 53 (OT)

Irmo 72, Lugoff-Elgin 21

I: Maliyah Mason 23, Michaela Fairwell 12, Alani Liriano 12

Newberry Academy 55, Richard Winn 33

NA: Kailey Cheeks 24, Daja Taylor 16, Rivers 7, Senn 4, Huggins 2, Williams 2. RW: Meredith Pope 13, Taylor Spires 11, Hughes 4, Young 3, Williams 2