High School Basketball Hoops Roundup: Irmo prevails in matchup of Class 4A’s top-ranked teams

Irmo basketball’s big week got off to a good start Monday night.

The Yellow Jackets used a 15-0 run in the second half and held on for a 52-48 over A.C. Flora in a matchup of top two-ranked teams in Class 4A. Flora was ranked No. 1 and Irmo No. 2, according to SC Basketball Coaches poll.

With the win, Irmo (7-1) leads Region 4-4A by a half game over the Falcons but Flora (6-1) holds the tiebreaker if the two teams finish tied based point differential in the two games against each other. AC Flora defeated Irmo, 51-45, on Jan. 19 at Irmo.

Irmo finishes out the regular season this week with games against Dreher on Wednesday and Friday. Flora has a game left against Dreher and two against Lugoff-Elgin next week.

“New region, new situation having to deal with COVID and all the adversity going on,” Irmo coach Tim Whipple said. “I think it says a lot about the resiliency of our group to come in here, not play our best game but compete the entire game and be awarded with a victory.”

Juice Keitt with and 1. @irmobasketball up 48-42 1:16 left pic.twitter.com/ZYu04gcOrj — Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) February 9, 2021

Irmo trailed 30-23 in the third quarter before the 15-0 run to lead 38-30 early in the fourth. The Falcons got as close as 50-48 on Robert McCray’s two free throws with six seconds left.

But Devin Binyard put the game away with two free throws in the closing seconds. Vineyard finished with 13 points. Dylan Williams led the Yellow Jackets with 14 points and Juice Keitt had 13.

McCray led AC Flora with 28 points and averaged 24 points in the two meetings with Irmo this season.

I: Dylan Williams 14, Devin Binyard 13, Juice Keitt 13, Louis 2, Emmanwori 7, Hollis 3. ACF: Rice 3, Wallace 2, Green 1, Robert McCray 28, Parker 8, Murray-Boyles 6.

Keenan 72, Newberry 49

N: Chalmers 8, Crooks 17, Cook 2, Davis 9, Douglas 2, Darby 5. K: Jamison 8, Jazian Gortman 43, Echols 11, Davis 4, Robinson 2, Gipson 4, Williams 2, Gilyard 2.

Blythewood 83, Spring Valley 48

B: Emanuel Richards 15, Julian Phillips 14, Isaiah Williams 11, Greene 9, Knox 9, Shepard 8, Carter 7, Rogers 3, Wright 3, Hardy 2, Kelly 2. SV: Tysean Osby 16, Rich 8, Nixon 6, Henderson 5, Cooke 3, Greene 3, Parks 3, Bailey 5, Williamson 2.

Westwood 44, Dreher 42

W: McBride 7, McDaniels 8, Faber 7, Bryson Felder 17, McDuffie 2, Conyers 3

Richland Northeast 85, Lugoff-Elgin 34

RNE: Amere Cherry 27, Marcus Anderson 18, Zackery Watkins 14, Montae Daniels 12, Johnson 8, Copeland 6.

Thomas Sumter 48, Northside Christian 37

Richard Winn 65, Laurens Academy 37

Girls Basketball

Northside Christian 44, Thomas Sumter 37

Lower Richland 62, Fairfield Central 40

Richard Winn 46, Laurens Academy 26

RW: Taylor Spires 17 Meredith Pope 12 Mikaela Miller 7 Rayne Williams 4 Kaeleigh Dukes 2 M. Hughes 2 M. Brigman 2