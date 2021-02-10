Five Midlands basketball players picked on Carolinas Classic rosters

Three Ridge View players were among those selected to the 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball rosters, released Wednesday.

Ridge View’s DaVeon Thomas and Tyler Rice were picked for the boys squad while Laila Acox was named to the girls team. AC Flora’s Robert McCray and Gray Collegiate’s Chase McDuffie also were picked for the SC boys team.

Although continuing public health concerns associated with COVID-19 forced cancellation of the games this year, both NC and SC associations decided to honor these student-athletes for their outstanding achievements on and off the basketball court.

SC Boys Roster

Jalen Breazeale, Dorman; Robert McCray, AC Flora; James Lovorn, TL Hanna; Marshall Myers, Cheraw; Chase McDuffie, Gray Collegiate, DaVeon Thomas, Ridge View; Tyler Rice, Ridge View; Russell Felton, Aiken; Ian Thomson, Southside; John Butler, Christ Church

Head Coach: Zeke Washington, Blythewood

Assistant: Thomas Ryan, Dorman

SC Girls Roster

Aylesha Wade, Clover; Janiyah Hagood, J. L. Mann; Laila Acox, Ridge View;Vanessa Blake, Ashley Ridge; Mallory Bruce, Travelers Rest; Trinity Adams, South Pointe; Layken Cox, Sumter; Jenlea Nichols, Mullins; Trinity Franklin, Greenville; Sincere Hicks, Daniel High School

Coach: Sherer Hopkins, Clover

Assistant: Monica Williams, Irmo

NC Boys Roster

Terquavion Smith, Farmville Central High School; Lucas Taylor, Heritage High School; Dontrez Styles, Kinston High School; Breon Pass, Reidsville High School; Bobby Pettiford, South Granville High School; Terrance Harcum, Granville Central High School; Eric Vanderheijden. Millbrook High School; D’Marco Dunn, Westover High School; Chris Ford, North Mecklenburg High School; Daylen Berry, Panther Creek High School

Head Coach: Brad LeVine, Crest High School

Assistant Coach: Chris Cherry, South Central High School

NC Girls Roster

Saniya Rivers, Ashley High School; Braylyn Milton, Independence High School; Jessica Timmons, Independence High School; Nia Nelson, Myers Park High School; Teonni Key, Cary High School; Keanna Rembert, Millbrook High School; Reiven Douglas, Millbrook High School; Mariah Frazier, Dudley High School; Shakira Baskerville, West Forsyth High School; TJ Eichelberger, St. Pauls High School

Head Coach: Barbara Nelson, Myers Park High School

Assistant Coach: Jamie Willoughby, Tarboro High School