High School Basketball
Five Midlands basketball players picked on Carolinas Classic rosters
Three Ridge View players were among those selected to the 2021 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball rosters, released Wednesday.
Ridge View’s DaVeon Thomas and Tyler Rice were picked for the boys squad while Laila Acox was named to the girls team. AC Flora’s Robert McCray and Gray Collegiate’s Chase McDuffie also were picked for the SC boys team.
Although continuing public health concerns associated with COVID-19 forced cancellation of the games this year, both NC and SC associations decided to honor these student-athletes for their outstanding achievements on and off the basketball court.
SC Boys Roster
Jalen Breazeale, Dorman; Robert McCray, AC Flora; James Lovorn, TL Hanna; Marshall Myers, Cheraw; Chase McDuffie, Gray Collegiate, DaVeon Thomas, Ridge View; Tyler Rice, Ridge View; Russell Felton, Aiken; Ian Thomson, Southside; John Butler, Christ Church
Head Coach: Zeke Washington, Blythewood
Assistant: Thomas Ryan, Dorman
SC Girls Roster
Aylesha Wade, Clover; Janiyah Hagood, J. L. Mann; Laila Acox, Ridge View;Vanessa Blake, Ashley Ridge; Mallory Bruce, Travelers Rest; Trinity Adams, South Pointe; Layken Cox, Sumter; Jenlea Nichols, Mullins; Trinity Franklin, Greenville; Sincere Hicks, Daniel High School
Coach: Sherer Hopkins, Clover
Assistant: Monica Williams, Irmo
NC Boys Roster
Terquavion Smith, Farmville Central High School; Lucas Taylor, Heritage High School; Dontrez Styles, Kinston High School; Breon Pass, Reidsville High School; Bobby Pettiford, South Granville High School; Terrance Harcum, Granville Central High School; Eric Vanderheijden. Millbrook High School; D’Marco Dunn, Westover High School; Chris Ford, North Mecklenburg High School; Daylen Berry, Panther Creek High School
Head Coach: Brad LeVine, Crest High School
Assistant Coach: Chris Cherry, South Central High School
NC Girls Roster
Saniya Rivers, Ashley High School; Braylyn Milton, Independence High School; Jessica Timmons, Independence High School; Nia Nelson, Myers Park High School; Teonni Key, Cary High School; Keanna Rembert, Millbrook High School; Reiven Douglas, Millbrook High School; Mariah Frazier, Dudley High School; Shakira Baskerville, West Forsyth High School; TJ Eichelberger, St. Pauls High School
Head Coach: Barbara Nelson, Myers Park High School
Assistant Coach: Jamie Willoughby, Tarboro High School
Comments