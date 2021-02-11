Lexington girls, Mid-Carolina boys clinch playoff spots

The Lexington girls basketball team clinched its third straight region title Thursday night.

Lindsey Garner scored 16 points as the Wildcats defeated White Knoll, 52-42, to win the Region 5-5A tile. Lexington will host a first-round playoff game Feb. 22 and would be home for another game if it wins its opening playoff game.

Jenna Yanity added 13 points and Alexis Sexton scored 11.

Jasmine Jenkins led White Knoll with 28 points.

With the loss, White Knoll is in a tie for second playoff spot with Dutch Fork and River Bluff. Dutch Fork plays Chapin on Friday and White Knoll plays River Bluff on Saturday.

L: Lindsey Garner 16,Jenna Yanity 13, Alexis Sexton 11, Johnson 8. WK: Jasmine Jenkins 28

Lower Richland 61, Fairfield Central 29

FC: Belton 1, Davis 3, Collier 6, Cook 2, Feaster 8, Yarbrough 8. LR: Tillman 4, Green 4, Isaac 4, Gomes 5, Jackson 1, Tyra Floyd 17, Anala Nelson 24, Brown 2

Camden 46, Irmo 32

C: Joyce Edwards 20, Imani Wyatt 14

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54, Swansea 9

Richard Winn 37, King Academy 24

RW: Meredith Pope 18, Spires 9, Miller 7, Hughes 3

Boys Basketball

Mid-Carolina 89, Chester 51

MC: Darian Bookman 30, Jackson Owens 17, Emanuel Castro 15, Brooks 7, Davis 7, Bookman 5, Brown 4, Still 3, Washington 1. C:: Qua Williams 17, Dejuan Clifton 12, Stroud 6, Dunham 5, McCullough 5, Jackson 4, Hardin 2

Keenan 62, Newberry 56

K: Jazian Gortman 34, Oree 7, Echols 6, Davis 6, Gipson 2, Williams 5, Gilyard 2. N: Wise 2, Chalmers 7, Crooks 17, Cook 9, Douglas 2, Cromer 6, Elkins 12

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 72, Swansea 36

S: Tymir Lowman 13, N Reed 5, A Jackson 5, D Crum 4, A Rodriguez 3, A Savage 2, T Brooks 2, J Smith 2. OW: Jordan Simpson 17, H Jacques 17, Howell 10, Greer 8, Lawrence 7, J Jacques 4, Dickerson 4, Strong 3, White 2