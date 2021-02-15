Roundup: Brookland-Cayce boys clinch playoff spot, berth in 5-3A title game

The Brookland-Cayce boys basketball team clinched a playoff spot after a 64-38 win over Fox Creek on Monday in the Region 5-3A tournament.

The Bearcats travel to Orangeburg-Wilkinson on Wednesday at 7 p.m. for the region title game. The winner of the game earns the No. 1 seed from the region and first-round home playoff game on Saturday.

The loser will open up the playoffs on the road.

Jahmari Kennerly scored 16 points to lead Brookland-Cayce and Troy McCants had 13.

BC: Jahmari Kennerly 16, Troy McCants 13, Shelby 9, Richardson 8.

White Knoll 55, Dutch Fork 52

LJ Curry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:51 left and the Timberwolves survived a last-second attempt to defeat Dutch Fork.

Devin Stone led the Timberwolves with 15 points and Avantae Parker had 14.

The loss prevented Dutch Fork from clinching the outright Region 5-5A title. The Silver Foxes travel to Chapin on Thursday at 5 p.m. with another chance to win region title. If Dutch Fork loses, a one-game playoff will be held Saturday against River Bluff to determine top seed in region.

DF: Jarvis Green 14, T. Danley 2, Snipe-Campbell 6, Renner 6, Octavious Smith 14, L. Danley 6, Rivers 4. WK: Rogers 9, Devin Stone 15, Curry 6, Frazier 4, Brown 3, Henderson 4, Avantae Parker 14.

Final possession. @WKHSBasketball Knocks off @DutchForkBball 55-52

. Dutch Fork will try again for region title on Wednesday vs Chapin pic.twitter.com/HrLQrelxUT — Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) February 16, 2021

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 70, Swansea 38

S: Tymir Lowman 12, Antonio Jackson 12, Rodriguez 5, Savage 4, Reed 3, Smith 2. OW: Jordan Simpson 16, E Greer 10, H Jacques 10, Sanders 8, Strong 7, Howell 6, White 6, Dickerson 5, J Jacques 2

Westwood 69, Dreher 49

McBride 4, McDaniels 9, Faber 17, King 7, Felder 20, McDuffie 2, Conyers 8, Donald 2

Newberry Academy 41, Richard Winn 35

NA: Payton Gardner 22, Tony McLean 12, Brown 5, Graves 2. RW D.Branham 12, LWade 12, Caldwell 4, Williams 3, Russell 2, Spires 2

Girls Basketball

Ridge View 57, Blythewood 28

RV: Mitchem 8, Parrott 2, Lemon 6, Lanaish Brown 10, Drakeford 2, Laila Acox 22, Wheeler 5, Jenkins 2. B: Young 2, Jones 4, Patrick 5, Bosman 9, Suiner 5, Galiman 3