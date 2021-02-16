Roundup: Gray Collegiate boys roll to fifth straight region championship

The Gray Collegiate basketball team wrapped up the Region 3-2A championship Tuesday night.

The War Eagles defeated Newberry, 84-35, for their fifth straight region championship. It was Gray’s first game in more than two weeks because of COVID-19 protocol.

Chase McDuffie and Timothy Barnes each had 12 points to lead Gray. Brandon Gardner added 11 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks. The War Eagles will host Greer MC in the first round of the 2A playoffs on Monday.

Zack Chalmers led Newberry with 12 points. The Bulldogs travel to Landrum for the first round matchup.

Keenan 65, Chester 43

C: Williams 15, McCullough 18, Clifton 8, Dunham 2. K: Chrisean Oree 19, Jazian Gortman 17, Samejah Echols 14, Davis 4, Gipson 4, Williams 7.

Crescent 75, Columbia 69

CA Johnson 51, Great Falls 50

Hammond 70, New Hope Leadership 37

H: Jack McCall 13, Epps 7, Cayman Collins 12, Felder 3, Evans 7, Bobo 6, Tyler 7, Andrews 3, Jackson Osborne 12. NH: Ford-Briton 7, T. Hampton 10, Mathis 2, Stroman 7, Stovall 11

Orangeburg Prep 67, Northside Christian 49

Girls Basketball

Hammond 49 Wilson 42

H: McQueen 2, Adams 6, Evans 1, Tyra Myers 37, Earle 3. W: Johnson 7, Merritt 6, Rogers 6, Jackson 2, Washington 11, Johnson 8, K. Washington 2

Gray Collegiate 46, Crescent 43 (OT)

Airport 41, South Aiken 38

Palmetto Christian 45, Northside Christian 28