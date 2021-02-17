SC high school basketball playoff schedule almost complete. Here’s what we know

Here are the playoff matchups we know for the S.C. Independent Schools Association and the S.C. High School League. The SCHSL bracket will be finalized after games are finished Thursday.

SCHSL Boys

All times are 7 p.m. unless noted

Class 5A

Tuesday

Upper State

Blythewood at Mauldin

Riverside at Gaffney

Clover at Dorman

Woodmont at Ridge View

Lower State

Region 8 No. 2 at River Bluff/Dutch Fork

Region 6 No. 2 at Goose Creek

Region 7 No. 2 at Carolina Forest

River Bluff/Dutch Fork at Fort Dorchester

Class 4A

Monday

Upper State

Irmo at Travelers Rest

Lancaster at Greenville

Greer at South Pointe (Sat, 330 p.m.)

Easley at AC Flora

Lower State

North Myrtle Beach at Hilton Head Island/James Island

Myrtle Beach at South Aiken

Beaufort at Hartsville

Hilton Head Island/James Island at Aiken

Class 3A

Saturday

Upper State

Wren at Keenan, 5 p.m.

Woodruff at Berea (Friday)

Blue Ridge at Chapman (Friday)

Mid-Carolina at Seneca, 5 p.m.

Lower State

Waccamaw at Bishop England

Orangeburg-Wilkinson/BC at Marlboro County

Lakewood at Orangeburg-Wilkinson/BC

Oceanside Collegiate at Dillon

Class 2A

Monday

Upper State

At Large at Christ Church

Newberry at Landrum

Greer MC at Gray Collegiate

Abbeville at York Prep

Lower State

Woodland at Legion Collegiate

Region 6 No. 2 at Wade Hampton

Region 5 No. 2 at Phillip Simmons

Andrew Jackson at Region 7 No. 1

Class A

Saturday

Upper State

CA Johnson at Southside Christian

At-large at Region 3 No. 1

At-large at Great Falls

McCormick at Region 3 No. 2

Lower State

Region 7 No. 2 at Scott’s Branch

Allendale Fairfax at Hannah-Pamplico

Carvers Bay at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Johnsonville at Region 7 No. 1

SCHSL Girls

Class 5A

Monday

Upper State

Rock Hill/Ridge View at JL Mann

Dorman at Clover

Gaffney at Byrnes, 6:30 p.m.

Woodmont at Ridge View/Rock Hill

Lower State

Region 8 No. 2 at Lexington

Region 6 No. 2 at Region 7 No. 1

Region 7 No. 2 at Region 6 No. 1

Dutch Fork at Summerville

Class 4A

Saturday

Upper State

Irmo at Westside, 7 p.m. (Friday)

Catawba Ridge at Greenville, 2 p.m.

Greer at South Pointe, 2 p.m.

Travelers Rest at Westwood, 3 p.m.

Lower State

Myrtle Beach at Bluffton/May River

Darlington at Aiken

Beaufort at North Myrtle Beach

Bluffton/May River at North Augusta

Class 3A

Monday

Upper State

Daniel/Wren at Keenan

Region 3 No. 2 at Blue Ridge

Region 2 No. 2 at Region 3 No. 1

Lower Richland at Daniel/Wren

Lower State

Waccamaw at Bishop England

Region 5 No. 2 at Camden

Manning at Region 5 No. 1

Oceanside Collegiate at Loris, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday

Upper State

Gray Collegiate/Landrum at Christ Church

Newberry at Blacksburg, 6 p.m.

Brashier MC at Saluda, 6 p.m.

Region 1 No. 2 at Region 4 No. 1

Lower State

Region 7 No. 2 at Region 4 No. 2

Woodland at Region 5 No. 1

Region 5 No. 2 at Phillip Simmons (Friday)

Region 4 No. 3 at Region Region 7 No. 1

Class A

Tuesday

Upper State

CA Johnson at High Point Academy

Calhoun Falls at Region 3 No. 1

Calhoun County at McBee

Southside Christian at Region 3 No. 2

Lower State

Region 7 No. 2 at Region 4 No. 1

Bethune Bowman at Lake View

Region 4 No. 2 at Estill

Lamar at Region 7 No. 1

SCISA Boys

Class 3A

Saturday

Hammond at Pinewood Prep, 3 p.m.

Northwood vs. Hilton Head Prep (at Pinewood), 1 p.m.

Ben Lippen vs. Laurence Manning (at Heathwood), 2 p.m.

Augusta Christian vs. Wilson Hall (at Heathwood), noon

Wednesday

At Sumter Civic Center

Hammond-Pinewood winner vs. Porter-Gaud

Northwood-HHP winner vs. Cardinal Newman

Ben Lippen/LMA winner vs. Trinity Collegiate

Augusta Christian/Wilson Hall winner vs. First Baptist

Class 2A

Saturday

Northside Christian at Spartanburg Christian, 2 p.m.

Carolina Academy vs. John Paul (at Wilson Hall), noon

Christian Academy vs. Hilton Head Christian (at Sumter), 4 p.m.

Bethesda vs. Spartanburg Day (at Orangeburg Prep), 2 p.m.

Dillon Christian vs. Beaufort Academy (at Wilson Hall), 2 p.m.

Shannon Forest vs. Orangeburg Prep (at Heathwood), 4 p.m.

Pee Academy vs. Thomas Sumter (at Wilson Hall), noon

Palmetto Christian vs. Oakbrook Prep (at Orangeburg Prep), 4 p.m.

Class A

Anderson Christian vs. Lowcountry Prep (at Sumter), noon

Charleston Collegiate vs. Patrick Henry (at Orangeburg Prep), noon

St. John’s vs. Mead Hall (at Wilson Hall), 2 p.m.

Conway Christian vs. Richard Winn (at Wilson Hall), 4 p.m.

Cathedral vs. Wardlaw (at Sumter), 2 p.m.

Andrew Jackson vs. WW King (at Heathwood), noon

Faith Christian at Holly Hill, 2 p.m.

Newberry Academy vs. Dorchester Academy (at Heathwood), 2:30 p.m.

SCISA Girls

Class 3A

Friday

Porter-Gaud vs. Hilton Head Prep (at Pinewood), 7 p.m.

Heathwood Hall vs. Florence Christian (at Sumter), 4 p.m.

Wilson Hall vs. Augusta Christian (at Sumter), 6 p.m.

Laurence Manning vs. Hammond (at Sumter), 8 p.m.

Tuesday

Cardinal Newman vs. Porter-Gaud/HHP winner (at Sumter)

First Baptist vs. Heathwood Hall/Florence Christian (at Sumter)

Wilson Hall/Augusta Christian vs. Northwood (at Sumter)

Trinity Collegiate vs. Laurence Manning/Hammond winner (at Sumter)

Class 2A

Friday

Hilton Head Christian vs. The Kiing’s Academy (at Sumter), 2 p.m.

Marlboro Academy vs. Greenwood (at Heathwood), 6:30 p.m.

Carolina Academy at Orangeburg Prep, 8 p.m.

Spartanburg Day vs. Northside Christian (at Heathwood), 4 p.m.

Palmetto Christian vs. Shannon Forest (at Orangeburg Prep), 6 p.m.

Lee Academy vs. John Paul II (at Wilson Hall), 4:30 p.m.

Spartanburg Christian vs. Thomas Sumter (at Newberry Academy), 5:30 p.m.

Beaufort Academy vs. Pee Dee Academy (at Wilson Hall), 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Friday

South Aiken Baptist at Newberry Academy, 7:30 p.m.

Charleston Collegiate at St. John’s, 6 p.m.

Cathedral Academy vs. Jefferson Davis (at Pinewood Prep)

Dorchester Academy vs. Cambridge (at Wilson Hall), 4:30 p.m.

Patrick Henry vs. WW King (at Orangeburg Prep), 4 p.m.

Wardlaw vs. Holly Hill (at Heathwood), 4:30 p.m.

Richard Winn vs. Andrew Jackson (at Heathwood Hall), 6:30 p.m.

Lowcountry Prep vs. Laurens Academy (at Wilson Hall), 6:30 p.m.