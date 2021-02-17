High School Basketball
SC high school basketball playoff schedule almost complete. Here’s what we know
Here are the playoff matchups we know for the S.C. Independent Schools Association and the S.C. High School League. The SCHSL bracket will be finalized after games are finished Thursday.
SCHSL Boys
All times are 7 p.m. unless noted
Class 5A
Tuesday
Upper State
Blythewood at Mauldin
Riverside at Gaffney
Clover at Dorman
Woodmont at Ridge View
Lower State
Region 8 No. 2 at River Bluff/Dutch Fork
Region 6 No. 2 at Goose Creek
Region 7 No. 2 at Carolina Forest
River Bluff/Dutch Fork at Fort Dorchester
Class 4A
Monday
Upper State
Irmo at Travelers Rest
Lancaster at Greenville
Greer at South Pointe (Sat, 330 p.m.)
Easley at AC Flora
Lower State
North Myrtle Beach at Hilton Head Island/James Island
Myrtle Beach at South Aiken
Beaufort at Hartsville
Hilton Head Island/James Island at Aiken
Class 3A
Saturday
Upper State
Wren at Keenan, 5 p.m.
Woodruff at Berea (Friday)
Blue Ridge at Chapman (Friday)
Mid-Carolina at Seneca, 5 p.m.
Lower State
Waccamaw at Bishop England
Orangeburg-Wilkinson/BC at Marlboro County
Lakewood at Orangeburg-Wilkinson/BC
Oceanside Collegiate at Dillon
Class 2A
Monday
Upper State
At Large at Christ Church
Newberry at Landrum
Greer MC at Gray Collegiate
Abbeville at York Prep
Lower State
Woodland at Legion Collegiate
Region 6 No. 2 at Wade Hampton
Region 5 No. 2 at Phillip Simmons
Andrew Jackson at Region 7 No. 1
Class A
Saturday
Upper State
CA Johnson at Southside Christian
At-large at Region 3 No. 1
At-large at Great Falls
McCormick at Region 3 No. 2
Lower State
Region 7 No. 2 at Scott’s Branch
Allendale Fairfax at Hannah-Pamplico
Carvers Bay at Bamberg-Ehrhardt
Johnsonville at Region 7 No. 1
SCHSL Girls
Class 5A
Monday
Upper State
Rock Hill/Ridge View at JL Mann
Dorman at Clover
Gaffney at Byrnes, 6:30 p.m.
Woodmont at Ridge View/Rock Hill
Lower State
Region 8 No. 2 at Lexington
Region 6 No. 2 at Region 7 No. 1
Region 7 No. 2 at Region 6 No. 1
Dutch Fork at Summerville
Class 4A
Saturday
Upper State
Irmo at Westside, 7 p.m. (Friday)
Catawba Ridge at Greenville, 2 p.m.
Greer at South Pointe, 2 p.m.
Travelers Rest at Westwood, 3 p.m.
Lower State
Myrtle Beach at Bluffton/May River
Darlington at Aiken
Beaufort at North Myrtle Beach
Bluffton/May River at North Augusta
Class 3A
Monday
Upper State
Daniel/Wren at Keenan
Region 3 No. 2 at Blue Ridge
Region 2 No. 2 at Region 3 No. 1
Lower Richland at Daniel/Wren
Lower State
Waccamaw at Bishop England
Region 5 No. 2 at Camden
Manning at Region 5 No. 1
Oceanside Collegiate at Loris, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Saturday
Upper State
Gray Collegiate/Landrum at Christ Church
Newberry at Blacksburg, 6 p.m.
Brashier MC at Saluda, 6 p.m.
Region 1 No. 2 at Region 4 No. 1
Lower State
Region 7 No. 2 at Region 4 No. 2
Woodland at Region 5 No. 1
Region 5 No. 2 at Phillip Simmons (Friday)
Region 4 No. 3 at Region Region 7 No. 1
Class A
Tuesday
Upper State
CA Johnson at High Point Academy
Calhoun Falls at Region 3 No. 1
Calhoun County at McBee
Southside Christian at Region 3 No. 2
Lower State
Region 7 No. 2 at Region 4 No. 1
Bethune Bowman at Lake View
Region 4 No. 2 at Estill
Lamar at Region 7 No. 1
SCISA Boys
Class 3A
Saturday
Hammond at Pinewood Prep, 3 p.m.
Northwood vs. Hilton Head Prep (at Pinewood), 1 p.m.
Ben Lippen vs. Laurence Manning (at Heathwood), 2 p.m.
Augusta Christian vs. Wilson Hall (at Heathwood), noon
Wednesday
At Sumter Civic Center
Hammond-Pinewood winner vs. Porter-Gaud
Northwood-HHP winner vs. Cardinal Newman
Ben Lippen/LMA winner vs. Trinity Collegiate
Augusta Christian/Wilson Hall winner vs. First Baptist
Class 2A
Saturday
Northside Christian at Spartanburg Christian, 2 p.m.
Carolina Academy vs. John Paul (at Wilson Hall), noon
Christian Academy vs. Hilton Head Christian (at Sumter), 4 p.m.
Bethesda vs. Spartanburg Day (at Orangeburg Prep), 2 p.m.
Dillon Christian vs. Beaufort Academy (at Wilson Hall), 2 p.m.
Shannon Forest vs. Orangeburg Prep (at Heathwood), 4 p.m.
Pee Academy vs. Thomas Sumter (at Wilson Hall), noon
Palmetto Christian vs. Oakbrook Prep (at Orangeburg Prep), 4 p.m.
Class A
Anderson Christian vs. Lowcountry Prep (at Sumter), noon
Charleston Collegiate vs. Patrick Henry (at Orangeburg Prep), noon
St. John’s vs. Mead Hall (at Wilson Hall), 2 p.m.
Conway Christian vs. Richard Winn (at Wilson Hall), 4 p.m.
Cathedral vs. Wardlaw (at Sumter), 2 p.m.
Andrew Jackson vs. WW King (at Heathwood), noon
Faith Christian at Holly Hill, 2 p.m.
Newberry Academy vs. Dorchester Academy (at Heathwood), 2:30 p.m.
SCISA Girls
Class 3A
Friday
Porter-Gaud vs. Hilton Head Prep (at Pinewood), 7 p.m.
Heathwood Hall vs. Florence Christian (at Sumter), 4 p.m.
Wilson Hall vs. Augusta Christian (at Sumter), 6 p.m.
Laurence Manning vs. Hammond (at Sumter), 8 p.m.
Tuesday
Cardinal Newman vs. Porter-Gaud/HHP winner (at Sumter)
First Baptist vs. Heathwood Hall/Florence Christian (at Sumter)
Wilson Hall/Augusta Christian vs. Northwood (at Sumter)
Trinity Collegiate vs. Laurence Manning/Hammond winner (at Sumter)
Class 2A
Friday
Hilton Head Christian vs. The Kiing’s Academy (at Sumter), 2 p.m.
Marlboro Academy vs. Greenwood (at Heathwood), 6:30 p.m.
Carolina Academy at Orangeburg Prep, 8 p.m.
Spartanburg Day vs. Northside Christian (at Heathwood), 4 p.m.
Palmetto Christian vs. Shannon Forest (at Orangeburg Prep), 6 p.m.
Lee Academy vs. John Paul II (at Wilson Hall), 4:30 p.m.
Spartanburg Christian vs. Thomas Sumter (at Newberry Academy), 5:30 p.m.
Beaufort Academy vs. Pee Dee Academy (at Wilson Hall), 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Friday
South Aiken Baptist at Newberry Academy, 7:30 p.m.
Charleston Collegiate at St. John’s, 6 p.m.
Cathedral Academy vs. Jefferson Davis (at Pinewood Prep)
Dorchester Academy vs. Cambridge (at Wilson Hall), 4:30 p.m.
Patrick Henry vs. WW King (at Orangeburg Prep), 4 p.m.
Wardlaw vs. Holly Hill (at Heathwood), 4:30 p.m.
Richard Winn vs. Andrew Jackson (at Heathwood Hall), 6:30 p.m.
Lowcountry Prep vs. Laurens Academy (at Wilson Hall), 6:30 p.m.
