Dutch Fork basketball prevails in wild finish for second straight region title

For the first time in school history, Dutch Fork has won back-to-back region championships.

It wasn’t easy as the Silver Foxes survived a late rally and defeated Chapin, 46-45, on Thursday.

With the win, Dutch Fork is Region 5-5A champion and hosts West Ashley in the first round on Tuesday. River Bluff will be the region’s second seed and travel to Fort Dorchester on Tuesday. If DF would have lost, they would have had to play River Bluff on Friday.

Dutch Fork lost to White Knoll on Monday, which could would gave them the region title. The Silver Foxes had been off for two weeks because of COVID-19.

“We were really nervous and didn’t play our best game but we are glad to come out on top,” Dutch Fork coach Bret Jones said. “Winning back-to-back region championships is huge. Only the third time we have won a regionl championship in basketball. … I’m glad we are laying the foundation for years to come.”

Dutch Fork led 39-33 with 4:55 left before the Eagles’ rally.

William Lynch’s putback gave Chapin a 45-44 lead with 16 seconds left. DF’s Jordan Snipe-Campbell hit a pair of free throws to give the Silver Foxes a 46-45 lead with four seconds left.

Dutch Fork stole the inbounds pass and then was fouled with 1.7 seconds left. Jones thought the clock started late and time should have expired. He slammed his clipboard out of frustration and his hit with a technical foul.

But Chapin missed both free throws and then final shot as the buzzer sounded

Houston Jones led Dutch Fork with 13 points and Octavious Smith had 10. Lawson Davis had 13 for Chapin.