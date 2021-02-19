SC High School League announces venue for 2021 basketball championships

The South Carolina High School League announced its site for state basketball championships on Friday.

The 3,600-USC Aiken Convocation Center will host this year’s championship games, scheduled for March 3-6. Normally, the basketball championships are held at Colonial Life Arena over a two-day period but the venue isn’t an option this year.

“This facility can accommodate all of the games over the course of four days and provides for adequate seating for spectator attendance. All COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols as it relates to spectator attendance will be followed,” SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said in a release to schools on Friday.

The Upper and Lower state championships are usually held in Greenville and Florence but will be held at neutral sites on high school campuses this year.

SC basketball teams have played a reduced number of games this season because of COVID-19. The regular season wrapped up this week and playoffs begin Feb. 19.

SC Independent Schools began their basketball playoffs at various sites Friday. Their championships are set for Feb. 27 at Sumter Civic Center with reduced capacity.

State Championship Basketball Schedule

Wednesday, March 3

Noon - Class 2A Girls

3 p.m. - Class A Boys

Thursday, March 4

Noon - Class 4A Girls

3 p.m. - Class 3A Boys

Friday, March 5

Noon - Class 5A Girls

4 p.m. - Class 3A Girls

7:30 p.m. Class 2A Boys

Saturday, March 6

Noon - Class 4A Boys

4 p.m. Class A Girls

7:30 p.m. - Class 5A Boys