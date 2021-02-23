Stage set for Ridge View-Dorman matchup. Dutch Fork, River Bluff roll in first round

The stage is set for the most anticipated game in Class 5A basketball this year.

Ridge View and Dorman won their first-round playoff games Tuesday, setting up for the two teams to meet Friday at Ridge View in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Ridge View defeated Woodmont 80-65 while Dorman handled Clover 73-48. The winner of Friday’s game goes on to the Class 5A Upper State championship.

Dorman has won four straight Class 5A championships while Ridge View has won the last three in Class 4A before moving up to Class 5A..

The only drawback will be a limited crowd of 200 fans because of COVID-19. The game would have easily been a sellout in a normal year.

“I’m definitely excited as a coach. Any time you can play against team and great coaches, it makes you challenge yourself as a coach or player,” Ridge View coach Yerrick Stoneman said. “I wish we weren’t in a COVID situation so we could back the gym out. ... It is something to looking forward to and the state is going to look at how we all perform.”

The Blazers got a tough challenge from Woodmont, which trailed just 32-28 at halftime. But the Blazers turned up the defensive pressure in the second half and got a big game from its frontcourt of GG Jackson and Davion Everett.

Jackson led Ridge View with 23 points while Davion Everett had 17 and DaVeon Thomas had 13.

Woodmont’s Bronson Smith had a game-high 34 points.

RV: DaVeon Thomas 13, Jeter 4, Smith 6, Rice 9, Letthand 1, Moultrie 1, Davion Everett 17, GG Jackson 23, Rivers 2, Squirewell 4

Dutch Fork 84, West Ashley 59

The Silver Foxes hit 10 3-pointers on their way to win in the first round of Class 5A Lower State playoffs.

Dutch Fork is at Goose Creek on Friday in the second round.

Houston Jones led the way with 19 points while JT Renner and Jordan Snipe Campbell each had 11.

DF: Green 9, Jordan Snipe Campbell 11, Houston Jones 19, Welbon 4, JT Renner 11, McDaniel 5, Gary 9, Smith 2, Danley 4, Zayan Rivers 10. WA: Monquese Jenkins 24, Middleton 4, Jameel Porter 12, Smalls 6. Smith 2, J. Webb 11

River Bluff 58, Fort Dorchester 41

The Gators jumped out to a 36-13 halftime lead to win their first-round Class 5A playoff game.

River Bluff travels to Carolina Forest on Friday.

RB: Myles Jenkins 10, Grayson Renner 11, Stills 4, Burgess 2, Haig 2, Gordon 3, Bentley 2, Powell 5, Hearn 7, Malachi Reeves 12. FD: Capers 4, Simmons 2, Green 9, Joyner 10, Lee 4, McKelvey 4, Wright 6, Geddis 2.

Newberry Academy 55, Holly Hill 45

Payton Gardner scored 28 points as Newberry Academy advanced in the SCISA Class A playoffs.

NA will play Cathedral Academy on Thursday at Wilson Hall in the semifinals.

NA Payton Gardner 28, Tony McLean 13, Ryan Brown 10, Graves 4HH Ethan Stokes 22, M.Breland 8, Stokes 7, Sumpter 4, P. Breland 2, Wright 2

Girls Basketball

Cardinal Newman 84, Porter-Gaud 26

Ashlyn Watkins scored 20 points and Mary Ashley Groot added 17 to help the Cardinals to an easy win in the second round of the SCISA 3A playoffs.

The Cardinals began the game on a 16-0 run.

Cardinal Newman will play Florence Christian on Friday in the semifinals at Sumter beginning at 6 p.m.

CN: Knight 7, Kennedy 8, Boyer 5, Monsanto 1, Etter 2, Holbrook 5, Woods 3, Jacobs 2, Ashlyn Watkins 20, Wilkes 8, Mary Ashley Groot 17, Tuthill 9.