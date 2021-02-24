Keenan boys, Saluda girls advance to state basketball semifinals

Keenan head coach Zach Norris and the Raiders faced Huntington Prep on Dec. 12, 2019, in the first day of the Bojangles’ Bash at Ridge View High School. online@thestate.com

The Keenan boys’ bid for their third straight Class 3A championship stayed intact Wednesday night.

Guard Chrisean Oree poured in 21 points as the Raiders pulled away in the second half for a 64-48 win over Woodruff on Wednesday in the Class 3A Upper State semifinals.

Keenan will play Seneca for the second straight year in the Upper State championship on Saturday at a site to be determined.

Jazian Gortman added 15 points and Semajah Echols added 12 for the Raiders.

Shamare Dandy led Woodruff with 19 points.

K: Jazian Gortman King 1, Chrisean Oree 21, Semajah Echols 12, Gilmore 2, Davis 5, Gipson 3, Williams 4. W: Shamare Dandy 19, Scott 9, Geter 2, Goggins 3, Tribble 2, Bartley 13.

Northwood 71, Cardinal Newman 66

Cardinal Newman’s attempt for the third straight SCISA 3A championship ended in the second round Wednesday in Sumter.

Keyshawn Birch scored 25 points as Northwood defeated the Cardinals. Northwood will play Porter-Gaud in the semifinals on Friday.

Silas Christie led Cardinal Newman with 22 points and Clemson signee Joshua Beadle added 18.

N: Keyshawn Birch 25, Caleb Houston 15, Cyrus Birch 12, Lawrence 9, Gray 6, Watson 4.

CN: Silas Christie 22, Josh Beadle 18, Camps 6, Monsanto 6, Jordan Martin 5, McDonald 2, Belton 4, White 2

Porter-Gaud 61, Hammond 43

Mason Grant scored 22 points as the Cyclones eliminated the Skyhawks from the SCISA 3A playoffs.

Drew Bobo led Hammond with 14 points before fouling out.

PG: Mason Grant 22, Denham Wojcik 19, Matt Kelly 10, Groves 8, Hassell 2. H: Drew Bobo 14, McCall 3, Evans 6, Osborne 6, Felder 5, Collins 1, Andrews 6, Epps 2

Trinity Collegiate 55, Ben Lippen 52

Ben Lippen’s comeback bid fell short in the SCISA 3A second round at the Sumter Civic Center.

Tre McLeod scored 12 points and Lee Central transfer Lebron Thomas had 11 for Trinity, which will play Augusta Christian in the semifinals on Friday.

Clayton Hunt led Ben Lippen with 20 points and Ross Hartzog had 19. Ben Lippen trailed 37-27 going into the fourth quarter and got it as close as three points.

T: Tre’ McLeod 12, Lebron Thomas 11, Edwards 8, Bonza 10, Folse 9, Saragba 5. BL: Clayton Hunt 20, Ross Hartzog 19, Portugues 5, Moorer 2, Stanley 6

Girls Basketball

Saluda 51, Andrew Jackson 44

The Wildcats advanced to their second straight Class 2A Upper State game with a win over Andrew Jackson.

Saluda will play Blacksburg on Saturday in the Upper State title game at a site to be determined.