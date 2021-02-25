High School Basketball Gray Collegiate boys, Keenan girls, Newberry Academy advance in hoops playoffs

Gray Collegiate and York Prep matchup lived up to the billing of top two-ranked teams in Class 2A.

The two teams battled back and forth in the final quarter with Gray Collegiate defeating York Prep, 66-64, on Thursday night at Allen University. The War Eagles will play Christ Church in the Class 2A Upper State championship on Monday at a site to be determined.

Gray Collegiate is looking for its fourth straight state title.

“I told them during one of the timeouts that they are gunning for us,” Gray coach Dion Bethea said. “One thing we got on our side is that championship pedigree. My staff did a great job of game-planning for us. It was a huge win for us but we got more to go.”

With Gray 61-60, Brandon Gardner and Trai White hit back-to-back baskets to put War Eagles up 65-60 with 1:38 left.

Calvin Hall’s free throw put Gray up 66-64 with 2.4 seconds left. York Prep’s Kory Davis got a good look at a half-three 3-pointer but just missed as the buzzer sounded.

The final 2.4 secs @prep_york gets good look but @GCAHoops1 holds on 66-64. Will play Christ Church on Monday in 2A Upper State championship pic.twitter.com/uTa4NH8tKH — Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) February 26, 2021

Davis led all scorers with 30 points.

Chase McDuffie led the War Eagles with 13 points while White had 12. Chris Rhone had 10 points off the bench.

South Pointe 52, AC Flora 50 (OT)

South Pointe hit a pair of free throws with 1.9 seconds left to knock off top-ranked AC Flora.

AC Flora led 34-29 at halftime and 46-42 after three quarters.

Newberry Academy 57, Cathedral Academy 52 (OT)

Payton Gardner scored 33 points and had 10 rebounds to send Newberry Academy in the SCISA Class A championship game.

Newberry will play Anderson Christian for the state championship on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Heathwood Hall.

Cathedral trailed 45-44 but was fouled on a three-point attempt with three seconds left. Cathedral made 1-of-3 free throw games to send it in overtime.

NA: Payton Gardner 33, Tony McLean 17, Brown 5, Graves 2

Girls Basketball

Keenan 71, Blue Ridge 50

MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 25 points as the Raiders advanced to the Class 3A Upper State championship game.

Keenan will play Southside on Monday at a location to be determined.

Ashari Lewis added 12 points while Tierra Griffin and Tamyra Davis added 10 for Keenan.

K: Tierra Griffin 10, Ashari Lewis 12, Price 4, Tamyra Davis 10, Johnson 2, MiLaysia Fulwiley 25, S. Johnson 2, Oree 6. BR: Horton 2, Henderson 7, Strout 9, Quadaija Langley 22, Smith 9.

Clover 40, Ridge View 39

Aylesha Wade’s three-point play with 5.5 seconds left helped No. 1 Clover over Ridge View.

Ridge View, which trailed in the fourth quarter, took a 40-39 lead with 1:01 left.

Wando 48, Lexington 37

Wando used a 15-0 run in the second quarter to defeat the Wildcats in the second round of Class 5A playoffs.

Wando will play Sumter in the Class 5A Lower State championship on Monday.

Alexis Sexton led Lexington with 14 points and Jenna Yanity had 13. Dylan Silber led Wando with 21 points.

Southside 48, Lower Richland 41

Lower Richland’s season ended in the 3A Upper State semifinals. The Diamond Hornets finish the year at 10-3.

Bishop England 47, Camden 39

Bishop England outscored Camden 16-5 in the second quarter to win the Class 3A Lower State semifinal game.

Bishop England will play Orangeburg-Wilkinson in the Lower State championship on Monday.

Ally Dominiak led the Bishops with 15 while Joyce Edwards had 15 for Camden.

BE: Williams 9, Ally Dominiak 12, Lily Woods 10, Ella Schar 10, Scott 6. C: Carter 8, Jeffcoat 5, Champion 7, Joyce Edwards 15, Harris 2, Wyatt 2

Newberry Academy 67, Cathedral Academy 51

Daja Taylor and Kailey Cheeks had double-doubles to send Newberry Academy to its first SCISA Class A championship game since 2006.

Newberry (22-0) will play Patrick Henry (18-0) for state title Friday at Heathwood Hall beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Taylor finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds while Cheeks had 16 points and 10 rebounds.

NA: Daja Taylor 24, Kailey Cheeks 16, Madison Rivers 12, Joyner 5, Huggins 5, Senn 4, Williams 1. CA: J Almeida 25, M.Riddick 10, Adams 7, Payat 6, Trollinger 3

Patrick Henry 62, Richard Winn 54

Richard Winn’s bid for SCISA Class A tile appearance fell short against Patrick Henry.