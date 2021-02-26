High School Basketball

Photos of 5A playoffs-Dorman vs. Ridge View

Ridge View’s DaVeon Thomas attempts to score against Dorman on Friday, February 26, 2021.
Dorman’s Jalen Breazeale 4 guards Ridge View’s Tyler Rice on Friday, February 26, 2021. The State jboucher@thestate.com

Ridge View’s Jaylon Jeter 1 is guarded by Dorman’s Zay Foster 3 on Friday, February 26, 2021. The State jboucher@thestate.com

Ridge View fans celebrate the team scoring against Dorman on Friday, February 26, 2021. The school limited capacity in the stadium, and most fans cooperated with the mask policy. The State jboucher@thestate.com

Dorman’s Earl Burgess 25 guards Ridge View’s Miles Squirewell 24 on Friday, February 26, 2021. The State jboucher@thestate.com

Ridge View’s Davion Everett 11 attempts to score against Dorman on Friday, February 26, 2021. The State jboucher@thestate.com

Dorman’s Zay Foster 3 blocks Ridge View’s Gregory Jackson II on Friday, February 26, 2021. The State jboucher@thestate.com

Ridge View’s Tyler Rice 3 makes his way down court against Dorman on Friday, February 26, 2021. The State jboucher@thestate.com
