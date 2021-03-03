Champs! Saluda girls make history and win program’s first state title

The Saluda High School girls basketball team celebrate their state championship victory Wednesday in Aiken. lbezjak@thestate.com

The Saluda High School girls basketball team won its first state championship Wednesday behind a dominant performance from Kalisha Hill.

The senior forward scored 13 of her game-high 34 points in the third quarter to lead the Tigers past Silver Bluff 61-41 and to the Class 2A girls basketball championship at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.

Saluda was making its first state championship appearance since 1954. The Tigers made it to the Upper State finals last year before losing to Christ Church.

Hill said this week last year’s loss was motivation for the team. She went out and delivered the past two games.

Hill had 27 points and 21 rebounds in Saturday’s Upper State title game against Blacksburg. She had 20 rebounds and three blocks Wednesday.

Saluda jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the game’s first six minutes. Tiara Daniels hit two 3-pointers during that stretch.

Silver Bluff used its pressure defense to work its way back and got within 30-28 in the third quarter before Hill took over.

SC Basketball Championships

Wednesday, March 3

Class 2A Girls

Saluda 61, Silver Bluff 41

Class A Boys

Southside Christian vs. Scott’s Branch, 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 4

Class 4A Girls

North Myrtle Beach vs. Westside, noon

Class 3A Boys

Marlboro County vs. Seneca, 3 p.m.

Friday, March 5

Class 5A Girls

Sumter vs. Clover, noon

Class 3A Girls

Keenan vs. Bishop England, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Boys

Christ Church vs. Wade Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Class 4A Boys

Hilton Head Island vs. South Pointe, noon

Class A Girls

Southside Christian Military Magnet, 4 p.m.

Class 5A Boys

Dorman vs. River Bluff, 7:30 p.m.