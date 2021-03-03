Sabres on top! Southside Christian rolls to first boys basketball state championship

Southside Christian won this year’s Class A basketball state championship. lbezjak@thestate.com

Southside Christian capped off its perfect season with the school’s first state basketball championship Wednesday.

Senior Ian Thomson had a triple-double as the Sabres (17-0) dominated from the start in defeating Scott’s Branch, 66-45, to win the Class A championship at USC Aiken Convocation Center.

The championship is the Sabres’ second this school year. Southside’s football team won the state title in December. The girls basketball team will go for the hat trick on Saturday against Military Magnet.

Thomson and guard Messiah Harris came out and set the tone early for Sabres. Harris knocked down two of the Sabres’ four 3-pointers in the first quarter to help Southside to a 15-7 lead after the first lead. The margin was 31-15 at halftime.

Southside wasn’t bothered by Scott’s Branch pressure defense and shot 66.5 percent for the game while holding the Eagles to 23.8 percent shooting

Scott’s Branch was looking for its first title since winning two straight titles in 1999-2000 but it never got going after a slow start.

Isaiah Washington led Scott’ Branch with 10 points.

SC Basketball Championships scores, schedule

Wednesday, March 3

Class 2A Girls

Saluda 61, Silver Bluff 41

Class A Boys

Southside Christian 65, Scott’s Branch 45

Thursday, March 4

Class 4A Girls

North Myrtle Beach vs. Westside, noon

Class 3A Boys

Marlboro County vs. Seneca, 3 p.m.

Friday, March 5

Class 5A Girls

Sumter vs. Clover, noon

Class 3A Girls

Keenan vs. Bishop England, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Boys

Christ Church vs. Wade Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Class 4A Boys

Hilton Head Island vs. South Pointe, noon

Class A Girls

Southside Christian Military Magnet, 4 p.m.

Class 5A Boys

Dorman vs. River Bluff, 7:30 p.m.