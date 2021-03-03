High School Basketball
Sabres on top! Southside Christian rolls to first boys basketball state championship
Southside Christian capped off its perfect season with the school’s first state basketball championship Wednesday.
Senior Ian Thomson had a triple-double as the Sabres (17-0) dominated from the start in defeating Scott’s Branch, 66-45, to win the Class A championship at USC Aiken Convocation Center.
The championship is the Sabres’ second this school year. Southside’s football team won the state title in December. The girls basketball team will go for the hat trick on Saturday against Military Magnet.
Thomson and guard Messiah Harris came out and set the tone early for Sabres. Harris knocked down two of the Sabres’ four 3-pointers in the first quarter to help Southside to a 15-7 lead after the first lead. The margin was 31-15 at halftime.
Southside wasn’t bothered by Scott’s Branch pressure defense and shot 66.5 percent for the game while holding the Eagles to 23.8 percent shooting
Scott’s Branch was looking for its first title since winning two straight titles in 1999-2000 but it never got going after a slow start.
Isaiah Washington led Scott’ Branch with 10 points.
SC Basketball Championships scores, schedule
Wednesday, March 3
Class 2A Girls
Saluda 61, Silver Bluff 41
Class A Boys
Southside Christian 65, Scott’s Branch 45
Thursday, March 4
Class 4A Girls
North Myrtle Beach vs. Westside, noon
Class 3A Boys
Marlboro County vs. Seneca, 3 p.m.
Friday, March 5
Class 5A Girls
Sumter vs. Clover, noon
Class 3A Girls
Keenan vs. Bishop England, 4 p.m.
Class 2A Boys
Christ Church vs. Wade Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 6
Class 4A Boys
Hilton Head Island vs. South Pointe, noon
Class A Girls
Southside Christian Military Magnet, 4 p.m.
Class 5A Boys
Dorman vs. River Bluff, 7:30 p.m.
