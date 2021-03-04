MiLaysia Fulwiley, Keenan prepare to face familiar foe in state title game

Keenan sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley has been called a once in a lifetime talent by many. She can score almost at will and has an uncanny knack of getting her teammates involved with dazzling passes at the right time.

Fulwiley has been playing on the Raiders varsity team since seventh grade and is making her fourth straight championship game appearance. She helped lead Keenan to state titles in 2018 and 2020, with the lone blemish during that run being a 54-46 setback to Bishop England in the 2019 finals.

Now, she and her teammates will have an opportunity to get a measure of revenge when the two teams square off once more for the Class 3A girls basketball title Friday at 4 p.m. at USC-Aiken.

“Coach (Paul) Runey and Bishop England has a great program,” Keenan coach Reggie McLain said. “They will do all the right things and play disciplined so we’re looking forward to the game on Friday.”

Runey knows and understands the task at hand on trying to slow Fulwiley. The Bishops were somewhat successful two seasons ago, limiting the then-eighth grader to 18 points.

“Hardest thing is to find someone around here to duplicate what she can do. She is an outstanding athlete. We faced her a couple of years ago, but she has matured and gotten better,” Runey said. “We just got to stay after her. She is the real deal, and everyone knows it.”

Fulwiley remembers the loss well. She is eager for another chance at the Bishops.

“They were very fundamental and don’t force any shots,” Fulwiley said. “They do what they do best and stay fundamental. We just need to try and hold our ground.”

Fulwiley showed in the Upper State championship her resolve and ability to overcome obstacles. Early on, she was 1-of-6 from the field with just four points and two fouls in the semifinal win over Southside. The second half was a totally different story.

Fulwiley, the No. 3 player in country according to ESPN HoopGurlz rankings for Class of 2023, scored from 3-point range, mid-range jumpers and drives to the basket that the athletic Tigers team simply couldn’t stop. She scored 26 of her 30 points over the final two quarters and led the Raiders to a 34-point blowout victory.

The two teams meeting for the state title are familiar with success. Bishop England is making their eighth trip to a state championship game in the last 10 years. Keenan will be making its fifth appearance in the last six seasons. They were not always in the same classification, but this will be the fourth time the two teams have met in the finals during that stretch.

Keenan won the first one in 2013 with the Bishops winning in 2016 and 2019. There is admiration for what each program brings to the table.

“Of course, we know they will be a solid team,” McLain said. “They’ve been there for years so we definitely need to be ready to play.”

SC Basketball Championship Schedule, scores

Wednesday, March 3

Class 2A Girls

Saluda 61, Silver Bluff 41

Class A Boys

Southside Christian 66, Scott’s Branch 45

Thursday, March 4

Class 4A Girls

Westside 44, North Myrtle Beach 30

Class 3A Boys

Marlboro County vs. Seneca

Friday, March 5

Class 5A Girls

Sumter vs. Clover, noon

Class 3A Girls

Keenan vs. Bishop England, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Boys

Christ Church vs. Wade Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Class 4A Boys

Hilton Head Island vs. South Pointe, noon

Class A Girls

Southside Christian Military Magnet, 4 p.m.

Class 5A Boys

Dorman vs. River Bluff, 7:30 p.m.