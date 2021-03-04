Bulldogs are back! Marlboro County wins first state title in more than 20 years

For once in these playoffs, Marlboro County didn’t have to sweat out a last-second ending.

As the seconds counted down Thursday, Marlboro players and coaches were high-fiving and in celebration mode as the Bulldogs ended a 23-year title drought with a 71-60 win over Seneca to win the Class 3A championship game at USC Aiken Convocation Center.

It’s Marlboro’s first championship since winning the Class 4A title in 2001. The Bulldogs hadn’t played for a title since 2004.

“This is the first time in a long time we haven’t had a nail-biter so I appreciate that,” Marlboro County coach LaTroy Brace said. “I told them we are in a state championship game so don’t hold in the hands of the other team to make a play to win the game. I said let’s go ahead and put them away early and that is what we did.”

The Bulldogs advanced to the championship game in large part because of their ability to win close games, taking its previous three playoff games by a combined five points. That included a 54-52 win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson in the Lower State championship as DreVeon Scott hit a shot at the buzzer.

Nine of Marlboro’s 13 games were decided by 13 points or less.

No last-second shot was needed Thursday after the Bulldogs survived a second-half comeback. Marlboro led 54-48 going into the fourth quarter and shot 72.7 percent over the final eight minutes to pull away.

“Coach told us to keep our foot on the gas at all times and don’t let them back in the game,” Marlboro’s Prince Johnson said. “We had to keep pushing and that is what we did.”

Marlboro, like most teams in the state, battled adversity playing through the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bulldogs played only 13 games this season and went five weeks without playing a game at one point, from the beginning of December to the middle of January.

On Thursday, Scott led Marlboro with 23 points while DeVonta Oliver added 16 points and 12 rebounds. The two dominated inside as 60 of the Bulldogs’ 71 points came inside the paint.

The 71-point output tied for their second-highest this season. Despite usually playing at a slower pace, the Bulldogs flashed their ability to run against the Bobcats.

Seneca’s Jared Rogers led all scorers with 28 points. The all-state selection had six of the team’s eight 3-pointers but was held to two points in the final quarter. Seneca was 8-of-34 from three-point range.

EJ Evett added 21 points and 17 rebounds for Seneca, which was making its first championship appearance.

S: EJ Evett 21, Lewis 2, Jared Rogers 28, O’Kelley 1, Leard 8. MC: Alford 2, DeVonta Oliver 16, Adams 7, DreVeon Scott 23, Prince Johnson 10, Lucas 5, Thomas 8.

SC Basketball Championship Schedule, scores

Wednesday, March 3

Class 2A Girls

Saluda 61, Silver Bluff 41

Class A Boys

Southside Christian 66, Scott’s Branch 45

Thursday, March 4

Class 4A Girls

Westside 44, North Myrtle Beach 30

Class 3A Boys

Marlboro County 71, Seneca 60

Friday, March 5

Class 5A Girls

Sumter vs. Clover, noon

Class 3A Girls

Keenan vs. Bishop England, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Boys

Christ Church vs. Wade Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 6

Class 4A Boys

Hilton Head Island vs. South Pointe, noon

Class A Girls

Southside Christian Military Magnet, 4 p.m.

Class 5A Boys

Dorman vs. River Bluff, 7:30 p.m.