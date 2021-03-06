The champs! River Bluff stuns powerhouse Dorman for Gators’ 1st basketball state title

River Bluff coach Ben Lee talked to his team before Saturday’s state championship game about making memories.

Myles Jenkins and his teammates went out on the court and did just that.

Jenkins poured in 31 points and had big shot after big shot in leading River Bluff to a 57-45 win over Dorman in the Class 5A championship game at USC Aiken Convocation Center.

It is the Gators first state championship and ends Dorman’s title run.

Dorman had won the last four Class 5A state championships and hadn’t lost a playoff game since Blythewood, 42-33, in 2016.

River Bluff has 71 wins over the past four years, including a school-record 21 in 2019. The Gators had just two playoff wins in school history but surpassed that total with four this year.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

SC basketball championship scores

Class 5A Boys: River Bluff 57, Dorman 45

Class 5A Girls: Sumter vs. Clover, ppd

Class 4A Boys: South Pointe 52, Hilton Head Island 50

Class 4A Girls: Westside 44, North Myrtle Beach 30

Class 3A Boys: Marlboro County 71, Seneca 60

Class 3A Girls: Keenan 62, Bishop England 55

Class 2A Boys: Christ Church 58, Wade Hampton 49

Class 2A Girls: Saluda 61, Silver Bluff 41

Class A Boys: Southside Christian 65, Scott’s Branch 45

Class A Girls: Military Magnet 54, Southside Christian 49