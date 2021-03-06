High School Basketball

The champs! River Bluff stuns powerhouse Dorman for Gators’ 1st basketball state title

AIKEN, SC

River Bluff coach Ben Lee talked to his team before Saturday’s state championship game about making memories.

Myles Jenkins and his teammates went out on the court and did just that.

Jenkins poured in 31 points and had big shot after big shot in leading River Bluff to a 57-45 win over Dorman in the Class 5A championship game at USC Aiken Convocation Center.

It is the Gators first state championship and ends Dorman’s title run.

Dorman had won the last four Class 5A state championships and hadn’t lost a playoff game since Blythewood, 42-33, in 2016.

River Bluff has 71 wins over the past four years, including a school-record 21 in 2019. The Gators had just two playoff wins in school history but surpassed that total with four this year.

SC basketball championship scores

