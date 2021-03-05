High School Basketball Photo gallery from Keenan’s state championship win over Bishop England By Tracy Glantz March 05, 2021 06:36 PM ORDER REPRINT → Keenan celebrates winning the 3A state championship game over Bishop England at the USC Aiken Convocation Center on Friday, March 5, 2021. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com AIKEN W.J. Keenan and Bishop England faced off for their second time in three years for 3A high school girls state championship title at the USC Aiken Convocation Center. Keenan won, 62-55. Keenan’s MiLaysia Fulwiley (23) passes behind her back to Keenan’s Tamyra Davis (13) during the 3A state championship game at the USC Aiken Convocation Center on Friday, March 5, 2021. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com Keenan’s MiLaysia Fulwiley (23) prepares to shoot during the 3A state championship game against Bishop England at the USC Aiken Convocation Center on Friday, March 5, 2021. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com Bishop England’s Ella Schar (33) shoots as Keenan’s Samaya Johnson blocksduring the 3A state championship game at the USC Aiken Convocation Center on Friday, March 5, 2021. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com Keenan’s Jailyn Oree (35) battles Bishop England’s Haley Hubbard (32) for a loose ball during the 3A state championship game at the USC Aiken Convocation Center on Friday, March 5, 2021. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com Keenan’s MiLaysia Fulwiley (23) regains control of a ball swiped by Bishop England’s Lily Woods (23) during the 3A state championship game at the USC Aiken Convocation Center on Friday, March 5, 2021. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com Bishop England’s Alli Dominiak chases Keenan’s MiLaysia Fulwiley (23) downcourt during the 3A state championship game at the USC Aiken Convocation Center on Friday, March 5, 2021. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com Keenan coach Reggie McLain yells to his team during the 3A state championship game against Bishop England at the USC Aiken Convocation Center on Friday, March 5, 2021. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com Keenan fans celebrate during the 3A state championship game between Keenan and Bishop England at the USC Aiken Convocation Center on Friday, March 5, 2021. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com Keenan’s MiLaysia Fulwiley (23) dribbles downcourt as with Bishop England’s Alli Dominiak in pursuit during the 3A state championship game at the USC Aiken Convocation Center on Friday, March 5, 2021. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com As Bishop England closes in on Keenan, reactions on the bench get intense during the 3A state championship game at the USC Aiken Convocation Center on Friday, March 5, 2021. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com Comments
