River Bluff’s Myles Jenkins earns another honor in SC Basketball Coaches All-Star game

It has been quite a month for Myles Jenkins.

Three weeks after leading River Bluff to its first state basketball championship, Jenkins picked up MVP honors for the South team in the 112-96 loss in the SC Basketball Coaches All-Star game Saturday at Brookland-Cayce High School.

Jenkins finished with a team-high 17 points.

“I have been trying to take it all in and do what I can because it is my last year,” Jenkins said. “It has been great. With COVID and everything being uncertain, whenever I get the chance to play I do my best.”

Jenkins said he has been enjoying things since the 5A state championship win over Dorman, on March 6. The two-time all-state selection earned MVP honors in that game after scoring 31 points.

Jenkins threw out the first pitch at a River Bluff baseball game and said he watched the championship game two or three times over the last few weeks.

“I still get chills watching it,” Jenkins said of the title game. “It was a great game.”

The senior still is unsigned but hopes to make a decision on April 15. Jenkins said Catawba College and Anderson University are recruiting Jenkins the hardest right now.

Christ Church center and Florida State signee John Butler was the North MVP after scoring 17 points. Butler also was coming off a state championship victory in helping the Cavaliers to the 2A title.

The game featured more high-level talent than usual with the cancellation of the Carolina Classic All-Star game. All 10 boys picked for the Classic played in the game with eight of them on the North team.

Wake Forest signee Robert McCray (AC Flora) added 12 points for North. Lancaster’s Janyle Pittman had 11 and Southside Christian’s Ian Thomson scored 10 Gray Collegiate’s Chase McDuffie and Timothy Barnes each had eight.

Carolina Forest’s Corbin Pack tied Jenkins for team-high honors on the South team with 14 points. Lexington’s Zavier Measmer and Allendale-Fairfax’s Shawn Jones each had 10.

Girls Basketball

South 82, North 81

Marion’s Tanaja Lester hit the go-ahead 3-point with just over a minute left to help the South team to a come-from-behind win in the girls’ North-South game.

Lester finished with 17 points and earned MVP honors for the South team.

The North trailed 82-77 and got to within 82-81 when JL Mann’s Janiyah Hagood hit a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left. The North had a chance to win it but never got a shot off on the final possession.

Clover’s Aylesha Wade was named North MVP after scoring 17 points. Ridge View’s Laila Acox had 10 points. Hagood, Travelers Rest Mallory Bruce and Chapman’s Ka’Asia Anderson each had 10 for the North.

Wilson’s Kayla Washington had 13 for the South team and Ashley Ridge’s Vanessa Blake added 11.