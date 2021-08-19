Another elite basketball prospect to transfer from Midlands

Gray Collegiate forward Brandon Gardner Lou Bezjak/The State

Another of the Midlands’ top high school basketball prospects is leaving the state.

Gray Collegiate forward Brandon Gardner announced Thursday he is leaving for Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C.

“First I would like to thank God & everyone in South Carolina who has helped me on my journey. The opportunities you all have provided for me has helped me grow as a basketball player and as a young man,” Gardner posted on Twitter. “With all things considered, I would like to announce my transfer to Word of God Christian Academy.”

Gardner is the third player from the Midlands to announce this month he will continue his basketball career outside South Carolina. Blythewood’s Julian Phillips announced he will be attending Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, for his senior season.

Keenan’s Jazian Gortman, a top 10 prospect in the country, signed a two-year contract with Overtime Elite professional club.

Gardner is a four-star prospect and ranked No. 2 in SC for the Class of 2022 by 247Sports. His college offers include South Carolina, Clemson, Alabama, Auburn, Georgetown, Kansas, Illinois, Missouri, NC State, Oklahoma State and Maryland. He took unofficial visits to South Carolina, Georgetown and Maryland over the summer.

Gardner averaged 9.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game last season for the War Eagles. He played this summer for Team Thad on the EYBL Nike circuit.

Brandon Gardner of Team Thad was one of our staff's favorites from the loaded Bob #Gibbons Tournament of Champions. LOVE the energy. LOVE the production. @ost247 pic.twitter.com/ku6UPKsKbB — HoopSeen (@hoopseen) May 21, 2021

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER