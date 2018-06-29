Swansea fires football coach less than a month before practice begins

According to multiple sources, Swansea football coach Greg Wright has been fired, less than a month before the start of the high school football season.
The reason for Wright's dismissal is unclear. Attempts to reach Wright and Swansea High leaders have been unsuccessful.
According to sources, Eric Pack will be the interim coach. Pack also is the school's wrestling coach.
Wright went 7-15 in two seasons as Tigers head coach. Swansea made the playoffs both years. Before coming to Swansea, he coached at Eau Claire and led the Shamrocks to three wins in 2015. EC was winless the previous three years before that.
The Tigers should contend for a playoff spot again this year and have one of the state’s top prospects — linebacker Greg Williams, a Clemson commit.
Wright was a North-South selection at Cross High before walking on at South Carolina. He eventually earned a scholarship and played mainly on special teams and outside linebacker from 2005-07.
There is a dead period across the state for workouts this upcoming week. Football practice around the state officially starts July 27.
