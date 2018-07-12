See what matchups will be on WACH Fox’s high school football broadcast schedule

Coming off its winningest season in school history, Gilbert football team will make two appearances on WACH Fox’s Sonic Friday Night Rivals.
The Indians’ season opener against Gray Collegiate on Aug. 17 and non-region road game at Airport on Sept. 7 will be part of the station’s 11-game regular-season schedule. Gilbert is coming off a 12-1 season and advanced to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Some of the other matchups on the schedule include rivals Camden and Lugoff-Elgin meeting on Aug. 24. Lexington’s Perry Woolbright and Irmo’s Reggie Kennedy will face their former schools. Lexington travels to Batesburg-Leesville on Sept. 14.
Woolbright coached at B-L from 2014-16 and led the Panthers to a Class 2A Division II title game in 2016. Kennedy was at Sumter for only one season in 2013 but led the Gamecocks to Class 4A Division I title game.
This is the fourth year WACH Fox will be televising high school football. Games will be shown on WACH 57.2/Spectrum Cable 1250 and streamed on www.wach.com and the WACH Fox App. The station also will carry the Class 3A, 4A and 5A title games at Williams-Brice Stadium.
WACH sports anchor and former Gamecock/NFL standout Cory Miller will handle play-by-play duties. Stacy Hough, who co-hosts The Zone on 94.9 FM in Columbia, will be the color commentator. Lena Pringle will be the sideline reporter.
WACH Fox Sonic Friday Night Rivals Schedule
All Games are at 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 17: Gray Collegiate at Gilbert
Aug. 24: Camden at Lugoff-Elgin
Aug. 31: Blythewood at Fairfield Central
Sept. 7: Gilbert at Airport
Sept. 14: Lexington at Batesburg-Leesville
Sept. 21: Pelion at Columbia
Sept. 28: Wilson Hall at Ben Lippen
Oct. 5: White Knoll at Chapin
Oct. 12: Westwood at Ridge View
Oct. 19: Cardinal Newman at Hammond
Oct. 26: Sumter at Irmo
Comments