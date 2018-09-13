White Knoll Timberwolves QB Aveon Smith (8) scrambles during their game between Lexington High School at White Knoll High .
High School Football

Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 4

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 13, 2018 09:54 AM

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders

Through Week 4

Rushing

Name

School

Att

Yards

TDs

Da Da Washington

Dreher

79

568

7

Braden Walker

River Bluff

64

584

7

Akeem Nicholas

Lexington

105

505

1

Thomas Green

Columbia

69

484

2

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

59

484

4

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

78

477

10

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

64

442

7

Kazarius Adams

Gray Collegiate

55

433

4

Will Barber

Fairfield Central

60

428

3

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

51

412

5

Shytrell O’Neil

Eau Claire

41

409

2

Shymeik Corbitt

Camden

36

394

2

Nanders Lawrence

Airport

43

370

3

Jeremiah Green

Pelion

73

366

2

Willis Way

Brookland-Cayce

57

336

2

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

53

334

4

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

72

326

6

Cal Herndon

Lexington

24

266

4

Passing

Name

School

Comp

Att

Yards

TDs

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

90

140

1,047

8

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

80

118

1,043

4

Jackson Muschamp

Hammond

46

73

839

12

AJ DePalma

Cardinal Newman

50

104

756

5

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

49

77

654

7

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

38

50

652

10

Ryan Campbell

Dreher

51

79

632

4

Bryce Jeffcoat

Camden

39

64

628

6

Ahmon Green

Westwood

38

68

547

9

Keenan Coats

Swansea

48

87

539

1

Michael Rikard

River Bluff

36

54

528

5

Stephon Gadsen

Fairfield Central

39

75

520

1

Pryce Whitten

Pelion

45

82

508

2

Javon Anderson

Ridge View

31

55

494

4

Rob Gordon

Ben Lippen

31

60

471

1

Brandon Caughman

Airport

43

64

436

5

Cal Herndon

Lexington

31

67

409

5

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

29

48

390

5

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

33

56

380

3

Receiving

Name

School

Rec

Yards

TDs

Joe Pradusbri

Brookland-Cayce

30

431

2

Kyzer Samuel

Gray Collegiate

27

412

1

Gage Zirke

Dutch Fork

18

359

7

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

19

343

2

Andre Wilson

Hammond

22

322

4

Tre’von Dreher

Dreher

25

315

3

Matt Reed

Gilbert

18

299

4

Josh Doctor

Gray Collegiate

24

293

3

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

13

290

2

Cleo Canty

Hammond

11

275

4

Rico Dorsey

Ben Lippen

16

265

1

Deontay Smith

Cardinal Newman

16

256

0

Markell Portee

North Central

9

233

6

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

19

343

2

Scoring

Name

School

TD

FG

PAT

PTS

Braden Walker

River Bluff

10

0

2

62

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

10

0

0

60

Jamias Holloway

White Knoll

8

0

0

48

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

7

0

2

44

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

7

0

0

42

Gage Zirke

Dutch Fork

7

0

0

42

Da Da Washigton

Dreher

7

0

0

42

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

7

0

0

42

Joe Pradubsri

Brookland-Cayce

7

0

0

42

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

6

0

2

38

Markell Portee

North Central

6

0

0

36

Tay Wilson

Batesburg-Leesville

6

0

0

36

Tackles

Name

School

Total

Logan Cripe

Lexington

52

Logan McNatt

Gilbert

50

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

49

Armani Williams

Gray Collegiate

47

Davis Buchanan

Heathwood Hall

47

Terry Carson

Ridge View

45

Ron Davis Jr.

Eau Claire

45

Jamel Jones

North Central

42

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

41

Braylen Scott-Joyner

Gray Collegiate

39

Arthur Albritton

Gray Collegiate

39

Paul Edwards

Brookland-Cayce

39

David Cromer

Lexington

39

Andrew Morrison

Cardinal Newman

39

Max Miller

Cardinal Newman

39

Adam Molnar

River Bluff

38

Zion Thurmond

Keenan

38

Eli McGee

Lugoff-Elgin

37

James Wells

Chapin

36

Jalil Borelli

Ben Lippen

36

Blake Dalton

Camden

35

Justin Dingle

Dreher

35 ½

Liam O’Malley

Cardinal Newman

35

Jasper Tucker

Lugoff-Elgin

35

Dillon Cornwell

Gilbert

34

Will Locke

Hammond

33

Tyrus Anderson

White Knoll

33

Quinjae Pringle

Fairfield Central

33

David Pillard

Lugoff-Elgin

33

L. Gulasa

Lexington

33

Richland Jones

Columbia

32

Tyrik Richardson

Lugoff-Elgin

32

Brady Carson

Blythewood

32

Sacks

Name

School

Total

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

6

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

6

Deaundre Brown

Ridge View

5

Jacob Drag

Chapin

5

Danique Smith

Lower Richland

3

Patrick Godbolt

Blythewood

3

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

3

Max Shropshire

Spring Valley

3

Amore Stephens

AC Flora

3

Dallaz Corbitt

Gray Collegiate

3

Darrius Bell

Gilbert

3

Garrett Huyck

Chapin

3

Trenton Taylor

Swansea

3

Jalil Borelli

Ben Lippen

3

Terry Carson

Ridge View

3

Several tied with 2

Interceptions

Name

School

Total

Tristan Allen

Lexington

4

Javis Lucas

Eau Claire

3

Dimarco Johnson

Dutch Fork

2

John Javis

Cardinal Newman

2

Jahmad Barr-Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

2

Joe Pradubsri

Brookland-Cayce

2

Greg Williams

Swansea

2

Chris Reed

Keenan

2

Isaiah Porter

Ridge View

2

Punting

Name

School

Punts

Yards

Avg

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

8

347

43.4

Alex Nelson

Chapin

10

415

41.5

Nick Lawyer

Ridge View

11

462

42.0

Andrew Frost

Airport

6

226

37.6

Levi Crapps

Batesburg-Leesville

15

563

37.3

Ty’Sean Osby

Richland Northeast

5

181

36.2

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

12

434

36.2

Alex Herrera

Spring Valley

7

253

36.2

