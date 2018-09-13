Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 4

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders
Through Week 4
Rushing
Name
School
Att
Yards
TDs
Da Da Washington
Dreher
79
568
7
Braden Walker
River Bluff
64
584
7
Akeem Nicholas
Lexington
105
505
1
Thomas Green
Columbia
69
484
2
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
59
484
4
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
78
477
10
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
64
442
7
Kazarius Adams
Gray Collegiate
55
433
4
Will Barber
Fairfield Central
60
428
3
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
51
412
5
Shytrell O’Neil
Eau Claire
41
409
2
Shymeik Corbitt
Camden
36
394
2
Nanders Lawrence
Airport
43
370
3
Jeremiah Green
Pelion
73
366
2
Willis Way
Brookland-Cayce
57
336
2
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
53
334
4
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
72
326
6
Cal Herndon
Lexington
24
266
4
Passing
Name
School
Comp
Att
Yards
TDs
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
90
140
1,047
8
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
80
118
1,043
4
Jackson Muschamp
Hammond
46
73
839
12
AJ DePalma
Cardinal Newman
50
104
756
5
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
49
77
654
7
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
38
50
652
10
Ryan Campbell
Dreher
51
79
632
4
Bryce Jeffcoat
Camden
39
64
628
6
Ahmon Green
Westwood
38
68
547
9
Keenan Coats
Swansea
48
87
539
1
Michael Rikard
River Bluff
36
54
528
5
Stephon Gadsen
Fairfield Central
39
75
520
|1
Pryce Whitten
Pelion
45
82
508
2
Javon Anderson
Ridge View
31
55
494
4
Rob Gordon
Ben Lippen
31
60
471
1
Brandon Caughman
Airport
43
64
436
5
Cal Herndon
Lexington
31
67
409
5
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
29
48
390
5
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
33
56
380
3
Receiving
Name
School
Rec
Yards
TDs
Joe Pradusbri
Brookland-Cayce
30
431
2
Kyzer Samuel
Gray Collegiate
27
412
1
Gage Zirke
Dutch Fork
18
359
7
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
19
343
2
Andre Wilson
Hammond
22
322
4
Tre’von Dreher
Dreher
25
315
3
Matt Reed
Gilbert
18
299
4
Josh Doctor
Gray Collegiate
24
293
3
Shymeik Corbett
Camden
13
290
2
Cleo Canty
Hammond
11
275
4
Rico Dorsey
Ben Lippen
16
265
1
Deontay Smith
Cardinal Newman
16
256
0
Markell Portee
North Central
9
233
6
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
19
343
2
Scoring
Name
School
TD
FG
PAT
PTS
Braden Walker
River Bluff
10
0
2
62
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
10
0
0
60
Jamias Holloway
White Knoll
8
0
0
48
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
7
0
2
44
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
7
0
0
42
Gage Zirke
Dutch Fork
7
0
0
42
Da Da Washigton
Dreher
7
0
0
42
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
7
0
0
42
Joe Pradubsri
Brookland-Cayce
7
0
0
42
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
6
0
2
38
Markell Portee
North Central
6
0
0
36
Tay Wilson
Batesburg-Leesville
6
0
0
36
Tackles
Name
School
Total
Logan Cripe
Lexington
52
Logan McNatt
Gilbert
50
Ethan Hix
Lugoff-Elgin
49
Armani Williams
Gray Collegiate
47
Davis Buchanan
Heathwood Hall
47
Terry Carson
Ridge View
45
Ron Davis Jr.
Eau Claire
45
Jamel Jones
North Central
42
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
41
Braylen Scott-Joyner
Gray Collegiate
39
Arthur Albritton
Gray Collegiate
39
Paul Edwards
Brookland-Cayce
39
David Cromer
Lexington
39
Andrew Morrison
Cardinal Newman
39
Max Miller
Cardinal Newman
39
Adam Molnar
River Bluff
38
Zion Thurmond
Keenan
38
Eli McGee
Lugoff-Elgin
37
James Wells
Chapin
36
Jalil Borelli
Ben Lippen
36
Blake Dalton
Camden
35
Justin Dingle
Dreher
35 ½
Liam O’Malley
Cardinal Newman
35
Jasper Tucker
Lugoff-Elgin
35
Dillon Cornwell
Gilbert
34
Will Locke
Hammond
33
Tyrus Anderson
White Knoll
33
Quinjae Pringle
Fairfield Central
33
David Pillard
Lugoff-Elgin
33
L. Gulasa
Lexington
33
Richland Jones
Columbia
32
Tyrik Richardson
Lugoff-Elgin
32
Brady Carson
Blythewood
32
Sacks
Name
School
Total
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
6
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
6
Deaundre Brown
Ridge View
5
Jacob Drag
Chapin
5
Danique Smith
Lower Richland
3
Patrick Godbolt
Blythewood
3
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
3
Max Shropshire
Spring Valley
3
Amore Stephens
AC Flora
3
Dallaz Corbitt
Gray Collegiate
3
Darrius Bell
Gilbert
3
Garrett Huyck
Chapin
3
Trenton Taylor
Swansea
3
Jalil Borelli
Ben Lippen
3
Terry Carson
Ridge View
3
Several tied with 2
Interceptions
Name
School
Total
Tristan Allen
Lexington
4
Javis Lucas
Eau Claire
3
Dimarco Johnson
Dutch Fork
2
John Javis
Cardinal Newman
2
Jahmad Barr-Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
2
Joe Pradubsri
Brookland-Cayce
2
Greg Williams
Swansea
2
Chris Reed
Keenan
2
Isaiah Porter
Ridge View
2
Punting
Name
School
Punts
Yards
Avg
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
8
347
43.4
Alex Nelson
Chapin
10
415
41.5
Nick Lawyer
Ridge View
11
462
42.0
Andrew Frost
Airport
6
226
37.6
Levi Crapps
Batesburg-Leesville
15
563
37.3
Ty’Sean Osby
Richland Northeast
5
181
36.2
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
12
434
36.2
Alex Herrera
Spring Valley
7
253
36.2
