Four Midlands teams ranked in SC high school football poll

S.C. Prep Media Football Poll
First-place votes in parentheses
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (14)
2. Dorman
3. Gaffney
4. Fort Dorchester
5. T.L. Hanna
6. Hillcrest
7. Berkeley
8. Sumter
9. Byrnes
10. Summerville
Receiving votes: West Florence
Class 4A
1. Hartsville (14)
2. South Pointe
3. Myrtle Beach
4. Greer
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Westwood
8. Greenville
9. Daniel
10. Marlboro County
Receiving votes: Eastside, Wren, Lancaster, Brookland-Cayce, North Augusta.
Class 3A
1. Dillon (14)
2. Chapman
3. Chester
4. Gilbert
5. Woodruff
6. Wade Hampton (H)
7. Strom Thurmond
8. May River
9. Camden
10. Broome
Receiving votes: Aynor, Pendleton, Union County, Newberry.
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (14)
2. Barnwell
3. Carvers Bay
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Saluda
6. Ninety Six
7. Southside Christian
8. Whale Branch
9. Hannah-Pamplico
10. Timberland
Receiving votes: Andrews, Andrew Jackson, Fox Creek, Silver Bluff, Latta, Batesburg-Leesville, Landrum, Woodland.
Class A
1. Lamar (14)
2. Wagener-Salley
3. Lake View
4. Dixie
5. Ridge Spring-Monetta
6. Timmonsville
7. St. John’s
8. CE Murray
9. Blackville-Hilda
10. Baptist Hill
Receiving votes: Green Sea-Floyds, Hemingway, Branchville, Williston-Elko, Denmark-Olar, Great Falls
Comments