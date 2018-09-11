Watch: Westwood celebrates win over rival Blythewood

Westwood players celebrate and coach Dustin Curtis discusses team's 18-7 win over Blythewood
High School Football

Four Midlands teams ranked in SC high school football poll

By Lou Bezjak

September 11, 2018 04:16 PM

S.C. Prep Media Football Poll

First-place votes in parentheses

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (14)

2. Dorman

3. Gaffney

4. Fort Dorchester

5. T.L. Hanna

6. Hillcrest

7. Berkeley

8. Sumter

9. Byrnes

10. Summerville

Receiving votes: West Florence

Class 4A

1. Hartsville (14)

2. South Pointe

3. Myrtle Beach

4. Greer

5. North Myrtle Beach

6. Belton-Honea Path

7. Westwood

8. Greenville

9. Daniel

10. Marlboro County

Receiving votes: Eastside, Wren, Lancaster, Brookland-Cayce, North Augusta.

Class 3A

1. Dillon (14)

2. Chapman

3. Chester

4. Gilbert

5. Woodruff

6. Wade Hampton (H)

7. Strom Thurmond

8. May River

9. Camden

10. Broome

Receiving votes: Aynor, Pendleton, Union County, Newberry.

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (14)

2. Barnwell

3. Carvers Bay

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Saluda

6. Ninety Six

7. Southside Christian

8. Whale Branch

9. Hannah-Pamplico

10. Timberland

Receiving votes: Andrews, Andrew Jackson, Fox Creek, Silver Bluff, Latta, Batesburg-Leesville, Landrum, Woodland.

Class A

1. Lamar (14)

2. Wagener-Salley

3. Lake View

4. Dixie

5. Ridge Spring-Monetta

6. Timmonsville

7. St. John’s

8. CE Murray

9. Blackville-Hilda

10. Baptist Hill

Receiving votes: Green Sea-Floyds, Hemingway, Branchville, Williston-Elko, Denmark-Olar, Great Falls

