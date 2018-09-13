High School Football

September 13, 2018 10:11 PM

Scores from Thursday’s SC high school football games

By Lou Bezjak

Thursday’s Scores

Belton-Honea Path 42, Pendleton 28

Blacksburg 50, Franklin Christian 12

Boiling Springs 51, Riverside 0

Chapman 42, Woodruff 31

Dorman 28, Hillcrest 21

Eastside 33, Broome 28

Gaffney 27, Mauldin 9

Greenwood 9, Woodmont 0

Greer 42, Union County 7

James F. Byrnes 26, Spartanburg 7

Landrum 42, Chesnee 31

Laurens 35, Wade Hampton (G) 10

Laurens Academy 36, W. Wyman King Academy 0

Liberty 38, Carolina High and Academy 28

Mooresboro Jefferson, N.C. 49, Calhoun Falls 18

Pickens 44, Berea 13

Richmond Academy, Ga. 46, Midland Valley 20

Seneca 44, Palmetto 43

Southside 54, Christ Church Episcopal 7

St. Joseph 45, West Oak 0

Strom Thurmond 34, Emerald 25

T.L. Hanna 65, J.L. Mann 20

Travelers Rest 44, Blue Ridge 13

Walhalla 44, Powdersville 7

Westside 42, Easley 14, OT

Wren 45, Clinton 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Dixie vs. Great Falls, ppd. to Oct 26th.

Marlboro County vs. South Florence, ccd.

York Comprehensive vs. Rock Hill, ccd.

Wednesday’s Scores

Buford 52, Chesterfield 27

Chester 41, Lancaster 20

Clover 40, Gastonia Ashbrook, N.C. 18

Fort Mill 41, Lugoff-Elgin 21

Jefferson Davis 38, Richard Winn 35

Nation Ford 28, Indian Land 0

Newberry 34, Fairfield Central 32

Ninety Six 42, Mid-Carolina 13

North Central 28, Andrew Jackson 17

South Pointe 28, Greenville 27

