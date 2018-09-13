Scores from Thursday’s SC high school football games

Thursday’s Scores
Belton-Honea Path 42, Pendleton 28
Blacksburg 50, Franklin Christian 12
Boiling Springs 51, Riverside 0
Chapman 42, Woodruff 31
Dorman 28, Hillcrest 21
Eastside 33, Broome 28
Gaffney 27, Mauldin 9
Greenwood 9, Woodmont 0
Greer 42, Union County 7
James F. Byrnes 26, Spartanburg 7
Landrum 42, Chesnee 31
Laurens 35, Wade Hampton (G) 10
Laurens Academy 36, W. Wyman King Academy 0
Liberty 38, Carolina High and Academy 28
Mooresboro Jefferson, N.C. 49, Calhoun Falls 18
Pickens 44, Berea 13
Richmond Academy, Ga. 46, Midland Valley 20
Seneca 44, Palmetto 43
Southside 54, Christ Church Episcopal 7
St. Joseph 45, West Oak 0
Strom Thurmond 34, Emerald 25
T.L. Hanna 65, J.L. Mann 20
Travelers Rest 44, Blue Ridge 13
Walhalla 44, Powdersville 7
Westside 42, Easley 14, OT
Wren 45, Clinton 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Dixie vs. Great Falls, ppd. to Oct 26th.
Marlboro County vs. South Florence, ccd.
York Comprehensive vs. Rock Hill, ccd.
Wednesday’s Scores
Buford 52, Chesterfield 27
Chester 41, Lancaster 20
Clover 40, Gastonia Ashbrook, N.C. 18
Fort Mill 41, Lugoff-Elgin 21
Jefferson Davis 38, Richard Winn 35
Nation Ford 28, Indian Land 0
Newberry 34, Fairfield Central 32
Ninety Six 42, Mid-Carolina 13
North Central 28, Andrew Jackson 17
South Pointe 28, Greenville 27
