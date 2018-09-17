Former Spring Valley standout Christian Miller picks up SEC honor

On Saturday, Christian Miller had his best game since hearrived at Alabama.
The former Spring Valley standout was honored for that performanceMonday and named Southeastern Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week. Millerhad five tackles, 2 ½ sacks, 2 ½ tackles for loss and quarterback hurry inAlabama’s 62-7 win over Ole Miss.
Miller’s 2 1/2 sacks totaled for a loss of 11 yards. The Bama defense held Ole Miss to 248 yards of total offense, 348 yards below their season average.
In three games, Miller has eight tackles, three for lossthis season.
Miller missed most of the season last year with a torn bicepsuffered against Florida State in season opener. He returned for the Alabamagame and played in the playoffs and national championship game.
