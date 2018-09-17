Weather suspends Heathwood Hall, Pinewood football game

Heathwood Hall hoped to get in its game postponed by Hurricane Florence on Monday night but the weather had other ideas.
Heathwood Hall and Pinewood Prep’s game was suspended with 13.6 seconds left in the third quarter and Heathwood up 14-6. No date has been announced for the completion of the game.
The game was scheduled for Friday but was postponed because of Hurricane Florence. With South Carolina Independent Association not going to extend the season to make up last week’s games, both teams tried to get in the game Monday night.
Heathwood took a 7-0 lead on Ronnie Porter’s 3-yard run with 7:19 left in the first quarter. Pinewood made it 7-6 on Ethan Hirsch’s 52-yard pass to Mikey McVeigh on the first play of the second quarter.
The Highlanders made it 14-6 right before halftime on Reagan Olsen’s 12-yard end-around pass to Davis Buchanan.
Heathwood (1-3) is at Augusta Christian on Friday.
