Watch: Gilbert High School football preview

Gilbert coach Chad Leaphart discusses the upcoming season and looking back at last year's 12-1 year.
By
By

High School Football

Little movement in this week’s SC Prep Media football poll

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 18, 2018 03:27 PM

S.C. Prep Media Football poll

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (16)

2. Dorman

3. Gaffney

4. Fort Dorchester

5. T.L. Hanna

6. Berkeley

7. Sumter

8. Hillcrest

9. Byrnes

10. Summerville

Receiving votes: West Florence, Greenwood

Class 4A

1. Hartsville (16)

2. South Pointe

3. Myrtle Beach

4. Greer

5. North Myrtle Beach

6. Belton-Honea Path

7. Westwood

8. Daniel

9. Greenville

10. Marlboro County

Receiving votes: Eastside, Wren, North Augusta, Lancaster, Brookland-Cayce,

Class 3A

1. Dillon (16)

2. Chapman

3. Chester

4. Gilbert

5. Woodruff

6. Wade Hampton (H)

7. Strom Thurmond

8. May River

9. Camden

10. Broome

Receiving votes: Aynor, Newberry.

Class 2A

1. Abbeville (16)

2. Barnwell

3. Carvers Bay

4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

5. Ninety-Six

6. Saluda

7. Southside Christian

8. Whale Branch

9. Hannah-Pamplico

10. Timberland

Receiving votes: Andrews, Silver Bluff, Latta, Fox Creek, Landrum, Batesburg-Leesville, Woodland, Andrew Jackson

Class A

1. Lamar (16)

2. Wagener-Salley

3. Lake View

4. Dixie

5. Ridge Spring Monetta

6. Timmonsville

7. St. John’s

8. C.E. Murray

9. Blackville-Hilda

10. Baptist Hill

Receiving votes: Branchville, Green Sea – Floyds, Williston-Elko, Hemingway, Denmark-Olar

Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; Ian Guerin.

