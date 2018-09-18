Little movement in this week’s SC Prep Media football poll

S.C. Prep Media Football poll
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork (16)
2. Dorman
3. Gaffney
4. Fort Dorchester
5. T.L. Hanna
6. Berkeley
7. Sumter
8. Hillcrest
9. Byrnes
10. Summerville
Receiving votes: West Florence, Greenwood
Class 4A
1. Hartsville (16)
2. South Pointe
3. Myrtle Beach
4. Greer
5. North Myrtle Beach
6. Belton-Honea Path
7. Westwood
8. Daniel
9. Greenville
10. Marlboro County
Receiving votes: Eastside, Wren, North Augusta, Lancaster, Brookland-Cayce,
Class 3A
1. Dillon (16)
2. Chapman
3. Chester
4. Gilbert
5. Woodruff
6. Wade Hampton (H)
7. Strom Thurmond
8. May River
9. Camden
10. Broome
Receiving votes: Aynor, Newberry.
Class 2A
1. Abbeville (16)
2. Barnwell
3. Carvers Bay
4. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
5. Ninety-Six
6. Saluda
7. Southside Christian
8. Whale Branch
9. Hannah-Pamplico
10. Timberland
Receiving votes: Andrews, Silver Bluff, Latta, Fox Creek, Landrum, Batesburg-Leesville, Woodland, Andrew Jackson
Class A
1. Lamar (16)
2. Wagener-Salley
3. Lake View
4. Dixie
5. Ridge Spring Monetta
6. Timmonsville
7. St. John’s
8. C.E. Murray
9. Blackville-Hilda
10. Baptist Hill
Receiving votes: Branchville, Green Sea – Floyds, Williston-Elko, Hemingway, Denmark-Olar
Voters: Chris Dearing, The State; Bret McCormick, The Herald; Lou Bezjak, The State; Travis Jenkins, Chester News Reporter; Jed Blackwell, Spartanburg Herald-Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Burgin, 100.1 The Fan; Eric Russell, Aiken Standard; Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News; Justin Jarrett, Lowcountry Sports; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; David Roberts, Greenwood Index-Journal; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; Ian Guerin.
Comments