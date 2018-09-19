White Knoll extends winning streak with shutout of Gray Collegiate

White Knoll is headed into region play with plenty of momentum.
The Timberwolves won their fourth straight game with a 48-0 victory over Gray Collegiate on Wednesday night.
The game was originally scheduled for last week but was postponed because of Hurricane Florence. With both teams on their bye this week, the two teams agreed to play it tonight and not wait until the last week of the season.
White Knoll quarterback Aveon Smith threw a pair of TDs, including a 38-yarder to running back Jamias Holloway, and also rushed for one. Smith has accounted for 20 total TDs in five games this season.
Smith was 9-of-13 for 136 yards and also rushed for 72. Holloway rushed for 71 yards and two scores. As a team, White Knoll outgained Gray Collegiate 427-154.
“He is a phenomenal athlete and learning football and making good decisions,” White Knoll coach Dean Howell said of Smith. “We were getting on him early in year because he wants to keep it every time. But he is trusting things and really paying off for him.”
The Timberwolves’ defense picked off four passes, three by Emori Mills. David Kinard also blocked a punt and returned for a score to make 21-0 early in the second quarter.
Gray quarterback Hunter Helms threw for 127 yards with Josh Doctor hauling in eight passes for 101 yards.
White Knoll (4-1) begins next play next week against Lexington, while Gray Collegiate travels to Class A champion Lamar.
