Watch: Ridge View’s Javon Anderson throw 3 TD passes against Keenan

Ridge View quarterback Javon Anderson threw three touchdown passes in the 62-8 win over Keenan on Sept. 20, 2018.
High School Football

Tonight’s Midlands high school football scores and live updates

By Lou Bezjak

September 21, 2018 07:05 PM

Wednesday

White Knoll 48, Gray Collegiate 0

Thursday

Ridge View 62, Keenan 8

Friday

AC Flora at Chapin

Allendale-Fairfax at Eau Claire (Keenan Stadium)

Beaufort at Blythewood

Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning

CA Johnson at Edisto

Camden at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium)

Clarendon Hall at Richard Winn

Fairfield Central at Westwood

Hammond at First Baptist

Heathwood Hall at Augusta Christian

Irmo at Clover

Lower Richland at Airport

Lugoff-Elgin at Rock Hill

Newberry at Brookland-Cayce

Northwestern at Dutch Fork

Northside Christian at Bethesda Academy

Pelion at Columbia (Benedict College)

River Bluff at Gilbert

Spring Valley at Lexington

Swansea at Silver Bluff

WW King at Wardlaw

