Tonight’s Midlands high school football scores and live updates

Wednesday
White Knoll 48, Gray Collegiate 0
Thursday
Ridge View 62, Keenan 8
Friday
AC Flora at Chapin
Allendale-Fairfax at Eau Claire (Keenan Stadium)
Beaufort at Blythewood
Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning
CA Johnson at Edisto
Camden at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium)
Clarendon Hall at Richard Winn
Fairfield Central at Westwood
Hammond at First Baptist
Heathwood Hall at Augusta Christian
Irmo at Clover
Lower Richland at Airport
Lugoff-Elgin at Rock Hill
Newberry at Brookland-Cayce
Northwestern at Dutch Fork
Northside Christian at Bethesda Academy
Pelion at Columbia (Benedict College)
River Bluff at Gilbert
Spring Valley at Lexington
Swansea at Silver Bluff
WW King at Wardlaw
