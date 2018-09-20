5 top Midlands high school football story lines — and our Week 5 predictions

Here five things to keep an eye on this week five in Midlands high school football action:
A little rusty?
Midlands teams got an unexpected bye week last week with Hurricane Florence postponing games.
Most schools were out and couldn’t practice until Sunday. Teams like Westwood and AC Flora have been off two weeks with their bye mixed in there.
Heathwood Hall will be playing its second game this week after facing Pinewood Prep on Monday and traveling to Augusta Christian on Friday.
Possible SCISA 3A title preview
Defending SCISA 3A champion Hammond travels to First Baptist in what might be a preview of the state championship game.
First Baptist is the defending SCISA 2A champion and is in its first season in 3A for football. The Hurricanes feature Division I running back Michel Dukes, who has rushed for 615yards and 13 touchdowns this season.
The Skyhawks enter the game with a 16-game winning streak and counter with their own Division I college prospects on the defensive line in junior prospects Jordan Burch and Alex Huntley.
Hammond QB Jackson Muschamp has thrown for 839 yards and 12 TDs in four games.
River Bluff’s big test
At 4-0, River Bluff has been one of the biggest surprises this season.
But the Gators will get their toughest test of the season when they travel to Gilbert in matchup of two teams ranked in the Midlands Top 10 poll. The series record is tied at 2-2.
Both teams enter the game with strong running attacks. River Bluff is averaging 300 yards on the ground with Braden Walker (146.0) and Antonio Gantt (103.0) each averaging more than100 yards per game.
Gilbert’s Cody Temples and DeAndre Cook have combined for 610 yards.
Holloman’s return to Columbia
Former South Carolina great DeVonte Holloman will be back in the Midlands when he brings his Beaufort squad to face Blythewood.
Holloman is in his first year as head coach with Beaufort. The Eagles are 3-1 on the season, including a win over AC Flora.
Holloman was a three-year starter at safety and linebacker for the Gamecocks. He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2013 NFL draft and played one season before retiring because of neck injuries.
Future Gamecock in Midlands
South Carolina fans can get a glimpse of a future Gamecock tonight when Northwestern travels to Dutch Fork.
Northwestern has USC commit Jamario Holley at receiver. Holley has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. Holley has nine catches for 81 yards and also rushed for two scores in two games this year.
Dutch Fork has been the most dominant team in the state this season, outscoring its opponents 184-7 in its three wins. Northwestern is off to an 0-4 start.
Midlands Top 10 Poll
1. Dutch Fork (3-0)
2. Hammond (3-0)
3. Westwood (3-0)
4. River Bluff (4-0)
5. Spring Valley (2-1)
6. Lexington (3-1)
7. Gilbert (3-1)
8. Chapin (3-0)
9. White Knoll (4-1)
10. Blythewood (3-1)
