Hammond quarterback Jackson Muschamp threw three touchdown passes in 27-6 win over Keenan at Richland One Sportsarama.
High School Football

5 top Midlands high school football story lines — and our Week 5 predictions

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 20, 2018 12:16 PM

Here five things to keep an eye on this week five in Midlands high school football action:

A little rusty?

Midlands teams got an unexpected bye week last week with Hurricane Florence postponing games.

Most schools were out and couldn’t practice until Sunday. Teams like Westwood and AC Flora have been off two weeks with their bye mixed in there.

Heathwood Hall will be playing its second game this week after facing Pinewood Prep on Monday and traveling to Augusta Christian on Friday.

Heathwood Hall football receiver Reagan Olsen throws a TD pass to Davis Buchanan on Monday, Sept. 17 against Pinewood Prep.

Possible SCISA 3A title preview

Defending SCISA 3A champion Hammond travels to First Baptist in what might be a preview of the state championship game.

First Baptist is the defending SCISA 2A champion and is in its first season in 3A for football. The Hurricanes feature Division I running back Michel Dukes, who has rushed for 615yards and 13 touchdowns this season.

The Skyhawks enter the game with a 16-game winning streak and counter with their own Division I college prospects on the defensive line in junior prospects Jordan Burch and Alex Huntley.

Hammond QB Jackson Muschamp has thrown for 839 yards and 12 TDs in four games.

River Bluff’s big test

At 4-0, River Bluff has been one of the biggest surprises this season.

But the Gators will get their toughest test of the season when they travel to Gilbert in matchup of two teams ranked in the Midlands Top 10 poll. The series record is tied at 2-2.

Both teams enter the game with strong running attacks. River Bluff is averaging 300 yards on the ground with Braden Walker (146.0) and Antonio Gantt (103.0) each averaging more than100 yards per game.

Gilbert’s Cody Temples and DeAndre Cook have combined for 610 yards.

River Bluff coach Blair Hardin discusses mindset of his team going into year two at the school.

Holloman’s return to Columbia

Former South Carolina great DeVonte Holloman will be back in the Midlands when he brings his Beaufort squad to face Blythewood.

Holloman is in his first year as head coach with Beaufort. The Eagles are 3-1 on the season, including a win over AC Flora.

Holloman was a three-year starter at safety and linebacker for the Gamecocks. He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2013 NFL draft and played one season before retiring because of neck injuries.

After leaving pro football because of health issues, DeVonte Holloman has become the head coach of the Beaufort High School football program. Here, he talks about his job and how previous coaches like Tommy Knotts and Bobby Carroll have inspired him.

Future Gamecock in Midlands

South Carolina fans can get a glimpse of a future Gamecock tonight when Northwestern travels to Dutch Fork.

Northwestern has USC commit Jamario Holley at receiver. Holley has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. Holley has nine catches for 81 yards and also rushed for two scores in two games this year.

Dutch Fork has been the most dominant team in the state this season, outscoring its opponents 184-7 in its three wins. Northwestern is off to an 0-4 start.

The Herald's Bret McCormick reflects on Northwestern's Jamario Holley, who will play football at the University of South Carolina in 2019.

Midlands Top 10 Poll

1. Dutch Fork (3-0)

2. Hammond (3-0)

3. Westwood (3-0)

4. River Bluff (4-0)

5. Spring Valley (2-1)

6. Lexington (3-1)

7. Gilbert (3-1)

8. Chapin (3-0)

9. White Knoll (4-1)

10. Blythewood (3-1)

Week 5 Picks

Thursday

Ridge View at Keenan

Bezjak: Ridge View

Dearing: Ridge View

Friday

AC Flora at Chapin

Bezjak: Chapin

Dearing: Chapin

Allendale-Fairfax at Eau Claire (Keenan Stadium)

Bezjak: Eau Claire

Dearing: Allendale-Fairfax

Beaufort at Blythewood

Bezjak: Blythewood

Dearing: Blythwood

Ben Lippen at Laurence Manning

Bezjak: Laurence Manning

Dearing: Laurence Manning

CA Johnson at Edisto

Bezjak: Edisto

Dearing: Edisto

Camden at Richland Northeast (Harry Parone Stadium)

Bezjak: Camden

Dearing: Camden

Clarendon Hall at Richard Winn

Bezjak: Richard Winn

Dearing: Clarendon Hall

Fairfield Central at Westwood

Bezjak: Westwood

Dearing: Westwood

Hammond at First Baptist

Bezjak: Hammond

Dearing: Hammond

Heathwood Hall at Augusta Christian

Bezjak: Augusta Christian

Dearing: Heathwood Hall

Irmo at Clover

Bezjak: Irmo

Dearing: Clover

Lower Richland at Airport

Bezjak: Airport

Dearing: Airport

Lugoff-Elgin at Rock Hill

Bezjak: Rock Hill

Dearing: Rock Hill

Newberry at Brookland-Cayce

Bezjak: Brookland-Cayce

Dearing: Newberry

Northwestern at Dutch Fork

Bezjak: Dutch Fork

Dearing: Dutch Fork

Northside Christian at Bethesda Academy

Bezjak: Bethesda

Dearing: Bethesda

Pelion at Columbia (at Benedict College)

Bezjak: Columbia

Dearing: Columbia

River Bluff at Gilbert

Bezjak: Gilbert

Dearing: Gilbert

Spring Valley at Lexington

Bezjak: Spring Valley

Dearing: Spring Valley

Swansea at Silver Bluff

Bezjak: Silver Bluff

Dearing: Silver Bluff

WW King at Wardlaw

Bezjak: Wardlaw

Dearing: Wardlaw

This Season’s Records

Bezjak: 74-26

Dearing: 71-29

