Date change possible for North-South all-star football game

The South Carolina high school football state championships might not be the only thing with a new date this year.
The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South football game also is in process of looking at a different date this year because of Hurricane Florence. The game is scheduled for Dec. 8 at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach.
With the South Carolina High School League state championships pushed back to Dec. 7-8, Westside High coach and North-South co-game director Scott Earley said officials with the game are looking at moving the game back a week and playing it on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. or Dec. 15 at noon.
“Lots of logistics but we are in the process of trying to move it. Will be the first of next week before we know for sure about hotels,” Earley said. “But it looks good so far.”
If the game is moved, it could be the same weekend as the Shrine Bowl all-star game on Dec. 15 at Wofford College. There is a chance the Shrine Bowl might move its date, especially if the high school season in North Carolina is pushed back.
Shrine Bowl public relations chair Joe Sessoms said officials will be in discussion with both high school leagues in the next few weeks before any decision regarding a date change for the game is made.
According to WRAL’s Nick Stevens, the North Carolina High School Association says any proposal to extend the season would get to board no later than Sept. 30.
