Ridge View football rolls past Keenan in final non-region tune-up

Ridge View coach Perry Parks got the performance out of his team he wanted headed into region play.
The Blazers scored 42 points in the first half on their way to a 62-8 win over Keenan on Thursday night. It was Ridge View’s third consecutive victory.
Ridge View (3-1) hosts York in the Region 3-4A opener next week.
“We are playing in a tough region and need all the confidence and momentum we can,” Parks said. “We had two weeks off of football and got to be ready to roll next week when York comes in.”
Quarterback Javon Anderson threw three touchdowns and also rushed for a score. Two of Anderson’s TD passes went to Walyn Napper, who also threw a TD pass.
Running back Cori Davis ran for two scores, including a 92-yard run the first play after a Keenan fumble to make it 14-0.
Keenan’s touchdown came in the fourth quarter on Ala’juwan Robinson’s pass to Tyreik Allen. The Raiders (1-4) open up region play at Fairfield Central next week.
Comments