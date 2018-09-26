Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 5

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders
Through Week 5
Rushing
Player
School
Att
Yards
TDs
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
123
941
8
Braden Walker
River Bluff
83
767
9
Akeem Nicholas
Lexington
135
693
2
Thomas Green
Columbia
93
585
2
Da Da Washington
Dreher
79
568
7
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
68
567
9
Will Barber
Fairfield Central
74
554
6
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
91
549
11
Shytrell O’Neil
Eau Claire
65
522
2
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
64
513
5
Jeremiah Green
Pelion
100
494
4
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
74
492
9
Shymeik Corbitt
Camden
41
468
3
Kazarius Adams
Gray Collegiate
64
459
4
Cori Davis
Ridge View
51
442
3
Willis Lane
Camden
36
416
3
Will Way
Brookland-Cayce
69
413
2
Omarion Dollison
Irmo
49
405
5
Alex Lewis
Heathwood Hall
66
404
6
Matthew Jamison
AC Flora
62
397
2
Jon Hall
Dutch Fork
35
388
3
Passing
Player
School
Comp
Att
Yards
TDs
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
103
145
1,506
8
Hunter Helms
Gray Collegiate
108
172
1,201
8
Ty Olenchuk
Dutch Fork
63
82
1,090
13
Jackson Muschamp
Hammond
64
102
1,086
12
Bryce Jeffcoat
Camden
47
78
816
8
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
58
90
790
9
AJ DePalma
Cardinal Newman
50
104
756
5
Ahmon Green
Westwood
46
81
712
11
Brandon Caughman
Airport
56
81
707
8
Stephon Gadsen
Fairfield Central
54
103
698
3
Javon Anderson
Ridge View
37
63
687
7
Roger Pedroni
Chapin
49
85
665
5
Keenan Coats
Swansea
59
113
645
2
Ryan Campbell
Dreher
51
79
632
4
Michael Rikard
River Bluff
43
65
591
5
Pryce Whitten
Pelion
48
89
587
4
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
36
64
481
6
Matthew Jamison
AC Flora
39
64
479
3
Cal Herndon
Lexington
37
88
471
5
Receiving
Player
School
Rec
Yards
TDs
Joe Pradusbri
Brookland-Cayce
41
682
5
Gage Zirke
Dutch Fork
34
640
8
Walyn Napper
Ridge View
23
496
4
Andre Wilson
Hammond
30
433
4
Matt Reed
Gilbert
25
417
4
Kyser Samuel
Gray Collegiate
28
417
1
Josh Doctor
Gray Collegiate
32
400
3
Cleo Canty
Hammond
16
377
4
Shymeik Corbett
Camden
14
358
3
Rico Dorsey
Ben Lippen
22
342
1
Landon Goodwin
Camden
18
323
2
Tre’von Dreher
Dreher
25
315
3
Desmond Martin
CA Johnson
11
312
5
Deontay Smith
Cardinal Newman
16
256
0
Markell Portee
North Central
9
233
6
Scoring
Player
School
TD
XP
2Pt
Pts
Braden Walker
River Bluff
12
0
2
74
Joe Pradubsri
Brookland-Cayce
11
0
0
66
Aveon Smith
White Knoll
11
0
0
66
Jamias Holloway
White Knoll
11
0
0
66
Reed Charpia
Brookland-Cayce
10
0
2
62
Antonio Gantt
River Bluff
10
0
2
62
Jaylon Boyd
Blythewood
9
0
0
54
Will Barber
Fairfield Central
9
0
0
54
Ahmorae Wilmore
Newberry
8
0
0
48
Gage Zirke
Dutch Fork
8
0
0
48
DeAndre Cook
Gilbert
8
0
0
48
Da Da Washigton
Dreher
7
0
0
42
Ron Hoff
Dutch Fork
7
0
0
42
Omarion Dollison
Irmo
7
0
0
42
Tackles
Player
School
Tackles
Ron Davis Jr.
Eau Claire
82
Logan Cripe
Lexington
66
Davis Buchanan
Heathwood Hall
64
Logan McNatt
Gilbert
63
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
58
Quinjae Pringle
Fairfield Central
56
Terry Carson
Ridge View
54
Ethan Hix
Lugoff-Elgin
49
Armani Williams
Gray Collegiate
47
Dillon Cornwell
Gilbert
47
David Cromer
Lexington
45
Drew Hall
Heathwood Hall
44
James Wells
Chapin
43
Richard Jones
Columbia
43
Darrius Bell
Gilbert
43
Will Locke
Hammond
43
Jamel Jones
North Central
42
DeShontez Gray
Pelion
42
Tyrus Anderson
White Knoll
42
Freedom Flemming
Airport
42
Zion Thurmond
Keenan
42
Jani Broadnax
Columbia
41
Sacks
Player
School
Sacks
Ronnie Porter
Heathwood Hall
7
Deaundre Brown
Ridge View
7
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
6
Jacob Drag
Chapin
5
Da’mondre Anderson
CA Johnson
5
Nick Rogers
Blythewood
5
Darrius Bell
Gilbert
4
Amjay Thompson
CA Johnson
4
Rondarius Porter
Heathwood Hall
4
Jordan Burch
Hammond
4
Danique Smith
Lower Richland
3
Patrick Godbolt
Blythewood
3
Amore Stephens
AC Flora
3
Dallaz Corbitt
Gray Collegiate
3
Garrett Huyck
Chapin
3
Trenton Taylor
Swansea
3
Jalil Borelli
Ben Lippen
3
Kendrick Allen
Dutch Fork
3
Max Shropshire
Spring Valley
3
James Dent
CA Johnson
3
Devin Jones
White Knoll
3
Terry Carson
Ridge View
3
Jahmad Barr-Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
3
Dre Leaphart
Batesburg-Leesville
3
Interceptions
Player
School
INTs
Tristan Allen
Lexington
4
Emori Mills
White Knoll
4
Javis Lucas
Eau Claire
3
Terry Carson
Ridge View
3
Dimarco Johnson
Dutch Fork
3
Drew Hall
Heathwood Hall
3
Omarion Dollison
Irmo
3
John Javis
Cardinal Newman
2
Jahmad Barr-Williams
Batesburg-Leesville
2
Joe Pradubsri
Brookland-Cayce
2
Greg Williams
Swansea
2
Chris Reed
Keenan
2
Isaiah Porter
Ridge View
2
Jalen Geiger
Spring Valley
2
Daveion Goodwin
CA Johnson
2
Latrell Jamison
Brookland-Cayce
2
Oka Emmanwori
Irmo
2
EJ Grigsby
Irmo
2
Fabian Goodman
Hammond
2
Brannon
Hammond
2
Cleo Canty
Hammond
2
Punting
Player
School
Punts
Yds
Avg
Nick Lawyer
Ridge View
11
462
42.0
Alex Nelson
Chapin
16
646
40.4
Alex Herrera
Spring Valley
11
436
39.6
Josh Strickland
Gilbert
13
503
38.7
Levi Crapps
Batesburg-Leesville
15
563
37.3
Cortes Braham
Westwood
7
257
36.7
Ty’Sean Osby
Richland Northeast
5
181
36.2
Dima Daley
Cardinal Newman
12
434
36.2
