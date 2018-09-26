Brookland-Cayce Bearcats running back/receiver Joe Pradubsri leads the Midlands in receiving yards.
High School Football

Midlands high school football stat leaders after Week 5

By Lou Bezjak

lbezjak@thestate.com

September 26, 2018 01:35 PM

Midlands High School Football Stat Leaders

Through Week 5

Rushing

Player

School

Att

Yards

TDs

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

123

941

8

Braden Walker

River Bluff

83

767

9

Akeem Nicholas

Lexington

135

693

2

Thomas Green

Columbia

93

585

2

Da Da Washington

Dreher

79

568

7

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

68

567

9

Will Barber

Fairfield Central

74

554

6

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

91

549

11

Shytrell O’Neil

Eau Claire

65

522

2

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

64

513

5

Jeremiah Green

Pelion

100

494

4

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

74

492

9

Shymeik Corbitt

Camden

41

468

3

Kazarius Adams

Gray Collegiate

64

459

4

Cori Davis

Ridge View

51

442

3

Willis Lane

Camden

36

416

3

Will Way

Brookland-Cayce

69

413

2

Omarion Dollison

Irmo

49

405

5

Alex Lewis

Heathwood Hall

66

404

6

Matthew Jamison

AC Flora

62

397

2

Jon Hall

Dutch Fork

35

388

3

Passing

Player

School

Comp

Att

Yards

TDs

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

103

145

1,506

8

Hunter Helms

Gray Collegiate

108

172

1,201

8

Ty Olenchuk

Dutch Fork

63

82

1,090

13

Jackson Muschamp

Hammond

64

102

1,086

12

Bryce Jeffcoat

Camden

47

78

816

8

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

58

90

790

9

AJ DePalma

Cardinal Newman

50

104

756

5

Ahmon Green

Westwood

46

81

712

11

Brandon Caughman

Airport

56

81

707

8

Stephon Gadsen

Fairfield Central

54

103

698

3

Javon Anderson

Ridge View

37

63

687

7

Roger Pedroni

Chapin

49

85

665

5

Keenan Coats

Swansea

59

113

645

2

Ryan Campbell

Dreher

51

79

632

4

Michael Rikard

River Bluff

43

65

591

5

Pryce Whitten

Pelion

48

89

587

4

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

36

64

481

6

Matthew Jamison

AC Flora

39

64

479

3

Cal Herndon

Lexington

37

88

471

5

Receiving

Player

School

Rec

Yards

TDs

Joe Pradusbri

Brookland-Cayce

41

682

5

Gage Zirke

Dutch Fork

34

640

8

Walyn Napper

Ridge View

23

496

4

Andre Wilson

Hammond

30

433

4

Matt Reed

Gilbert

25

417

4

Kyser Samuel

Gray Collegiate

28

417

1

Josh Doctor

Gray Collegiate

32

400

3

Cleo Canty

Hammond

16

377

4

Shymeik Corbett

Camden

14

358

3

Rico Dorsey

Ben Lippen

22

342

1

Landon Goodwin

Camden

18

323

2

Tre’von Dreher

Dreher

25

315

3

Desmond Martin

CA Johnson

11

312

5

Deontay Smith

Cardinal Newman

16

256

0

Markell Portee

North Central

9

233

6

Scoring

Player

School

TD

XP

2Pt

Pts

Braden Walker

River Bluff

12

0

2

74

Joe Pradubsri

Brookland-Cayce

11

0

0

66

Aveon Smith

White Knoll

11

0

0

66

Jamias Holloway

White Knoll

11

0

0

66

Reed Charpia

Brookland-Cayce

10

0

2

62

Antonio Gantt

River Bluff

10

0

2

62

Jaylon Boyd

Blythewood

9

0

0

54

Will Barber

Fairfield Central

9

0

0

54

Ahmorae Wilmore

Newberry

8

0

0

48

Gage Zirke

Dutch Fork

8

0

0

48

DeAndre Cook

Gilbert

8

0

0

48

Da Da Washigton

Dreher

7

0

0

42

Ron Hoff

Dutch Fork

7

0

0

42

Omarion Dollison

Irmo

7

0

0

42

Tackles

Player

School

Tackles

Ron Davis Jr.

Eau Claire

82

Logan Cripe

Lexington

66

Davis Buchanan

Heathwood Hall

64

Logan McNatt

Gilbert

63

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

58

Quinjae Pringle

Fairfield Central

56

Terry Carson

Ridge View

54

Ethan Hix

Lugoff-Elgin

49

Armani Williams

Gray Collegiate

47

Dillon Cornwell

Gilbert

47

David Cromer

Lexington

45

Drew Hall

Heathwood Hall

44

James Wells

Chapin

43

Richard Jones

Columbia

43

Darrius Bell

Gilbert

43

Will Locke

Hammond

43

Jamel Jones

North Central

42

DeShontez Gray

Pelion

42

Tyrus Anderson

White Knoll

42

Freedom Flemming

Airport

42

Zion Thurmond

Keenan

42

Jani Broadnax

Columbia

41

Sacks

Player

School

Sacks

Ronnie Porter

Heathwood Hall

7

Deaundre Brown

Ridge View

7

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

6

Jacob Drag

Chapin

5

Da’mondre Anderson

CA Johnson

5

Nick Rogers

Blythewood

5

Darrius Bell

Gilbert

4

Amjay Thompson

CA Johnson

4

Rondarius Porter

Heathwood Hall

4

Jordan Burch

Hammond

4

Danique Smith

Lower Richland

3

Patrick Godbolt

Blythewood

3

Amore Stephens

AC Flora

3

Dallaz Corbitt

Gray Collegiate

3

Garrett Huyck

Chapin

3

Trenton Taylor

Swansea

3

Jalil Borelli

Ben Lippen

3

Kendrick Allen

Dutch Fork

3

Max Shropshire

Spring Valley

3

James Dent

CA Johnson

3

Devin Jones

White Knoll

3

Terry Carson

Ridge View

3

Jahmad Barr-Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

3

Dre Leaphart

Batesburg-Leesville

3

Interceptions

Player

School

INTs

Tristan Allen

Lexington

4

Emori Mills

White Knoll

4

Javis Lucas

Eau Claire

3

Terry Carson

Ridge View

3

Dimarco Johnson

Dutch Fork

3

Drew Hall

Heathwood Hall

3

Omarion Dollison

Irmo

3

John Javis

Cardinal Newman

2

Jahmad Barr-Williams

Batesburg-Leesville

2

Joe Pradubsri

Brookland-Cayce

2

Greg Williams

Swansea

2

Chris Reed

Keenan

2

Isaiah Porter

Ridge View

2

Jalen Geiger

Spring Valley

2

Daveion Goodwin

CA Johnson

2

Latrell Jamison

Brookland-Cayce

2

Oka Emmanwori

Irmo

2

EJ Grigsby

Irmo

2

Fabian Goodman

Hammond

2

Brannon

Hammond

2

Cleo Canty

Hammond

2

Punting

Player

School

Punts

Yds

Avg

Nick Lawyer

Ridge View

11

462

42.0

Alex Nelson

Chapin

16

646

40.4

Alex Herrera

Spring Valley

11

436

39.6

Josh Strickland

Gilbert

13

503

38.7

Levi Crapps

Batesburg-Leesville

15

563

37.3

Cortes Braham

Westwood

7

257

36.7

Ty’Sean Osby

Richland Northeast

5

181

36.2

Dima Daley

Cardinal Newman

12

434

36.2

