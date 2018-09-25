Nominees revealed for Mr. Richland County Football Player of Year

The Richland County Recreation Commission and the City of Columbia Parks & Recreation announced the nominees for the second annual Mr. Richland County High School Football Player of the Year Award on Tuesday.
This award goes to the top varsity high school senior football player in Richland County. Thecriteria to be nominated includes great character, sharp intellect, community involvement, as well as academic and athletic excellence.
The voted winner receives a $2,000 scholarship for their hard work on and off the field. Spring Valley’s Channing Tindall won the inaugural award last year.
The nominees are AC Flora lineman Jamari Gordon, Ben LippenWR/RB Ryan Fleming, Blythewood LB/DE Patrick Godbolt, CA Johnson RB/LB Kendrick Simpson, Cardinal Newman RB/LB Liam O’Malley, Columbia RB Thomas Green, Dreher safety Kyrell Michael, Dutch Fork safety Hugh Ryan, Eau Claire RB/LB, Ron Davis Jr., Hammond WR/S Josh Lipsitz, Heathwood Hall LB Davis Buchanan, Keenan QB Ala’juwan Robinson, Lower Richland LB Antonio Myers, Richland Northeast WR/S Michael Reynolds, Ridge View LB Terry Carson, Spring Valley RB/S Anthony Wilson andWestwood safety TJ Blanding.
The five finalists will be invited to attend the banquet Dec.6 at 7 p.m. at the Richland County Recreation Commission’s Adult Activity Center with the winner being announced at the end of the banquet.
The guest speaker for the event will be former South Carolina Gamecock Dr. Rick Sanford, who played seven season in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.
