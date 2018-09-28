Dutch Fork dominates Chapin; Camden, Brookland-Cayce rally for road wins

Dutch Fork ran its winning streak to 17 games with its highest scoring output of the season.
The Silver Foxes defeated Chapin, 70-7, on Friday in the Region 5-5A opener for both teams. Dutch Fork has scored at least 58 points in each of its five games this season.
It was the first meeting between the two schools since 2011. Dutch Fork has won five straight in series and leads it, 5-2.
Leading 28-0 at halftime, Dutch Fork was able to turn it on in the second half. Quarterback Ty Olenchuk threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns, two going to Jalin Hyatt. The junior finished with six catches for 109 yards and two TDs.
Jon Hall rushed for 185 yards on just four carries and two touchdowns all in the second half. Dutch Fork outgained Chapin, 651-174.
Brookland-Cayce 41, North Augusta 34
B-C rallied from a 17-point deficit by scoring the final 27 points of the game to win its Region 5-4A opener.
Camden 31, West Florence 28
Willis Lane’s 5-yard run in the fourth quarter gave Camden a come-from-behind win over unbeaten West Florence.
Camden trailed 28-17 in the fourth but scored the final 14 points for the win over 10th-ranked team in Class 5A.
Quarterback Bryce Jeffcoat was 11-of-19 for 157 yards and two touchdowns. Shymeik Corbitt and Davea Cauthen each caught TD passes.
Aliym Ford rushed for 233 yards and three scores in the loss for West Florence.
AC Flora 17, Crestwood 16
A.C. Flora won its third straight game as it held off Crestwood in the region opener.
Falcons led 17-10 when Crestwood scored but missed the extra point to make it 17-16. AC Flora thwarted away a potential game-winning drive by stopping the Knights on downs.
Josh Heatly had a 5-yard TD run and Quincy Riley returned a 96-yard punt return for a score. It was Riley’s fourth special teams’ score this season.
Lower Richland 28, Dreher 14
Jamison Gantzy threw two touchdown passes to Jamal Henderson and also ran one in as the Diamond Hornets won their region opener in the first game at remodeled Memorial Stadium.
Gantzy found Henderson twice late in the second quarter as LR led 20-7 at halftime. Keyshawn Capers also added a TD run.
Da Washington had a TD run for Dreher.
Hammond 45, Augusta Christian 13
Quarterback Jackson Muschamp threw five TDs in the first half as Hammond cruised to its 18th win in a row.
Muschamp was 14-of-18 for 210 yards. Cleo Canty caught seven passes for 110 yards and three TDs. Reece Holbrook also caught a touchdown.
Alex Huntley had a fumble return for a score and caught a TD pass for the Skyhawks.
Gray Collegiate 38, Lamar 12
Gray Collegiate handed Class A champion Lamar its first home loss in five seasons.
Quarterback Hunter Helms threw for 300 yards and three scores. Kyser Samuel had seven catches for 121 yards and a TD. Julian Jackson rushed for 100 yards and a score.
Airport 31, Midland Valley 16
Airport won its region opener on the road at Midland Valley.
Josh Goodman had two late TDs and Marco Gilmore had an interception in the third quarter for the Eagles.
Ben Lippen 40, Wilson Hall 14
Will Taylor had a pair of TD runs as the Falcons won on homecoming.
Cardinal Newman 31 Pinewood Prep 7
Quarterback AJ DePalma threw a pair of touchdowns in the Cardinals victory.
DePalma was 11-of-17 for 207 yards. Tylen Hill caught three passes for 82 yards and Jalen Montgomery ran for 66 yards and a TD.
Gilbert 42, Swansea 9
Gilbert scored 28 points in the second quarter on its way to a win over Swansea.
Quarterback Jy Tolen threw two touchdowns and ran for another. Running back Dre Cook also ran for two touchdowns.
Quarterback Josh Strickland threw for 135 yards and a TD for the Indians.
York 24, Ridge View 23
Jaylon Ballard blocked a tying extra point with 2:08 left to help York defeat Ridge View. It was the third straight year the Blazers lost to York.
Javon Anderson had a TD pass in the loss for Ridge View. Kicker Nick Lawyer became the school’s all-time scoring leader with a field goal in the second quarter to give Ridge View a 10-7 lead. He broke Russ Blackwelder’s mark.
North Central 41, Central 21
North Central won for just the second time ever against Central. NC’s last win over the Eagles came in 1987.
