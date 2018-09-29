5 things we learned, players who shined and how Midlands Top 10 fared in Week 6

Here are five observations or things that stood out in the sixth week of high school football in the Midlands:

BC’s shows toughness in region opener

Brookland-Cayce wasn’t too happy about having to move up to Class 4A this year but showed it is capable of competing up a classification.

The Bearcats rallied from 34-14 down in the third quarter for the 41-34 victory at North Augusta.

B-C coach Rusty Charpia said his team changed its approach after losing to Irmo, playing more carefree and faster, and it has showend in two straight wins over Newberry and North Augusta.

I missed all but the end of the pass and the catch but Brookland-Cayce just scored to take a 41-34 lead over North Augusta. That makes 27 unanswered points for the visiting team. pic.twitter.com/PAkRdgfDJY — Chad Cook's AugBball (@AugBball) September 29, 2018

Missed opportunities for Westwood and Ridge View

Westwood and Ridge View each missed a chance to make a statement in the Region 3-4A openers.

Westwood led in the fourth quarter before falling at four-time defending state champion South Pointe, 32-21, while Ridge View lost a heartbreaker, 24-23, on homecoming to York.

The Redhawks and Blazers should both make playoffs, but there isn’t much room for error if they want to win a region title or get home field for the first round of the playoffs.

Dutch Fork’s secret weapon

Dutch Fork’s Jon Hall might not get as many carries as starting tailback Ron Hoff, but he makes the most of his chances.

The junior ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries. For the season, he has 573 yards and six touchdowns despite only 39 carries.

“Jon Hall’s got some really fresh legs. When he gets there, he is dynamic,” Dutch Fork coach Tom Knotts said.

"Our defense is playing lights out." @dfhsfootball coach Tom Knotts on win over Chapin and next week's matchup with @RBGatorFootball #thestate pic.twitter.com/BpJz6fTxym — Lou Bezjak (@LouatTheState) September 29, 2018

Landmark win for Gray Collegiate

Gray Collegiate finally has a signature win in the third year of the football program.

The War Eagles pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the state Friday night with a 38-12 win over Class A champion Lamar. The Silver Foxes had an 18-game winning streak and hadn’t lost a home game in five years.

The win might be the spark Gray Collegiate (2-4) needs as it goes into region play Thursday against Columbia.

Proud of our guys tonight! It is not easy to go to Lamar and win and our guys did just that! 38-12! Great win for our school and our program!#wareagle #thenextstep! — Adam Holmes (@coachholmes54) September 29, 2018

Can Lower Richland recapture last year’s magic?

Lower Richland was one of the biggest surprises last season but hasn’t been able to carry that into 2018.

The Diamond Hornets went 1-4 in non-region play, including four straight losses. But Lower Richland got a much-needed win with a 28-14 victory over Dreher to spoil the Blue Devils’ home opener at the remodeled Memorial Stadium.

That could be the boost Lower Richland is looking for, as it looks like Region 4-4A could be a wide-open race with no one yet to separate themselves.

Top Performers

Will Barber RB, Fairfield Central – Rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns in win over Keenan

Reed Charpia, QB, Brookland-Cayce – Went 22-of-35 for 362 yards and three TDs and ran for two scores in win over North Augusta.

Logan Cripe, LB, Lexington – Had 16 tackles, 1 ½ tackles for loss and forced fumble in win over White Knoll.

Ahmon Green, QB, Westwood – Was 16-of-36 for 320 yards and TD in loss to South Pointe.

Hunter Helms, QB, Gray Collegiate – Threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns in win over Lamar.

Cal Herndon, QB, Lexington – Threw for 134 yards, rushed for 109 with four total TDs in win over White Knoll

Jackson Muschamp, QB, Hammond – Was 14-of-18 passing for 210 yards and 5 TDs, all in first half, in win over Augusta Christian

Ty Olenchuk, QB, Dutch Fork – 16-of-25 passing for 310 yards and four touchdowns in win over Chapin

Quincy Riley, DB/WR, AC Flora – Had 96-yard punt return for touchdowns. Has four special teams TDs in five games this year.

How Midlands Top 10 Fared

1. Dutch Fork (5-0) – Defeated Chapin, 70-7

2. Hammond (6-0) – Defeated Augusta Christian, 45-13

3. Westwood (4-1) – Lost to South Pointe, 32-21

4. River Bluff (5-0) – Off

5. Spring Valley (3-2) – Lost to Irmo, 31-28

6. White Knoll (4-2) – Lost to No. 10 Lexington, 42-21

7. Blythewood (4-1) – Off

8. Camden (5-1) – Defeated West Florence, 31-28

9. Ridge View (3-2) – Lost to York, 24-23

10. Lexington (4-2) – Defeated No. 6 White Knoll, 42-21

This Week’s Schedule

Thursday

Chester at Keenan

Columbia vs. Gray Collegiate at Memorial Stadium

Friday

Batesburg-Leesville at Silver Bluff

Ben Lippen at Heathwood Hall

Brookland-Cayce at South Aiken

Calhoun at WW King

Calhoun County at CA Johnson (Keenan Stadium)

Crestwood at Lower Richland

Dreher at Orangeburg-Wilkinson

Dutch Fork at River Bluff

Edisto at Pelion

Fairfield Central at Camden

Hammond at Porter-Gaud

Irmo at Blythewood

Lakewood at AC Flora (Memorial Stadium)

Laurence Manning at Cardinal Newman

Mid-Carolina at Clinton

Newberry at Emerald

North Augusta at Airport

Northside Christian at Oakbrook Prep

Richard Winn at Laurens

Ridge View at Richland Northeast

Saluda at Ninety Six

Strom Thurmond at Swansea

Spring Valley at Lugoff-Elgin

White Knoll at Chapin

York at Westwood